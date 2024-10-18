The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

Categories:

Women’s Volleyball Moves Up in Ranking

Katie Fay, Deputy Managing Editor
October 15, 2024
Chloe Casdorph
Outside hitter, Jamison Wheeler has helped the Mustangs in its inaugural ACC season. Career highlights include being named to the first-team All-AAC in 2022 and 2023.

SMU’s women’s volleyball has moved up three spots from No. 15 to No.12 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Poll. This marks the highest ranking in program history according to an SMU athletics press release.

The poll ranks the top teams from all conferences and is voted on by coaches from all conferences and geographic regions of the U.S. The ranks are updated weekly.

No. 7 Naya Shime was named earned 1,000 career kills against Baylor Sept. 10 and was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week Oct. 7. (Chloe Casdorph)

The team’s new ranking follows their victory over the No.1 team, the Pittsburgh Panthers, last Saturday at Moody Coliseum. SMU’s winning streak has also translated into record-breaking attendance for three matches.

This win against Pitt earned SMU graduate student Nnedi Okammor a career high in blocks, finishing with 12 total blocks against Pittsburgh, and placing her in fourth place for blocks conference-wide.

The team has now defeated two of the top five ranked national volleyball teams. They will play No. 5 team, Stanford, Oct. 16, at Moody Coliseum. Last year, Stanford reached the NCAA Regional Final before being knocked out by Texas.

