SMU Women’s volleyball beats Wichita State in first round of NCAA championship game, loses Sweet 16 chances against Missouri

SMU Women’s Volleyball claimed victory over Wichita State in the NCAA Women’s volleyball championship game last night. This game was SMU’s first time hosting an NCAA tournament opener in Dallas since the 1990s.

In the first set, the Mustangs started off strong playing cohesively as a team. Maya Tabron led the team to victory with block support from Nnedi Oakammor and Naya Shinme. Wichita followed closely behind but ultimately, the Mustangs took the first set 28-26.

SMU settled into the game in the second set, nailing their hits and serves. Wichita continued to struggle, making more service errors. SMU outpaced Wichita and finished on top 25-17 in the second set.

Wichita State continued to let their errors get the best of them in the third set. The Mustangs closed out the third set 25-17 and took the match victory 3-0. With the win, SMU now moved on to the second round of the tournament, facing off against Missouri.

After the game, Coach Erger expressed her excitement for her team hosting their first round win at home.

“How cool to be able to host, for the first time ever for SMU, at home. We want to be Dallas’ team and we’re excited for our girls and the experience they’re getting to have.”

SMU setter Casey Batenhorst said the team dealt with some nerves going into the game but ultimately fought through them.

“I think that’s [nerves] why the first set was so incredibly tight, but I think as the sets went on,we’d gotten more comfortable and the nerves started to settle,” she said. “I think that’s what carried us and that’s what helped us play better.”

On Dec. 6, the Mustangs fell to Missouri 3-1, losing their bid to the next round of the tournament.