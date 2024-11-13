A Grand Night for Singing: 50 Years of Barbara Hill Moore at SMU

A beloved professor was celebrated Friday night, Nov. 8.

The Meadows School of the Arts honored Barbara Hill Moore, Distinguished Professor of Voice, at her 50th anniversary celebration. She’s been teaching and inspiring voice students for the past 50 years.

Throughout the night, students, alumni and faculty gathered to honor Professor Moore’s career and legacy with songs, speeches and performances by current students and alumni.

The night was filled with emotional moments of song, tears of joy, and intimate community. Professor Moore’s impact in the voice sphere surpasses the Hilltop and reaches all around the world.

Professor Moore, or “prof” as students call her, started at SMU in 1974 by way of Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois. She maintained a thriving professional career in voice while teaching at SMU.

She’s traveled the world singing and performing with orchestras, notably mentoring and teaching students all over the world. Her recent focus has been being a master teacher and mentor to voice students in the United States and South Africa.

The night opened up with an alumni chorale’s performance of “Oh I Can’t Sit Down” from George Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, supported by One Accord Men’s Chorus. It was followed by her students singing some of her and her husband’s, Le Moore, favorite songs.

Speeches were given throughout the ceremony, from President Turner, SMU Meadows Dean Sam Holland, alumni and artist John Holiday and more.

“Prof” shines in everything she does. Director of the Division of Music, Thomas Keck, called Professor Moore a steadfast advocate for her students and for what she believes is right for the SMU community.

Professor Moore said her voice career has been her life’s work and greatest joy, as she’s grown in her artistry, personhood and profession.

“You all are my family, my neighbors, my students, my friends. You have been my support and encouragement and the inspiration when things weren’t always so lovely and rosy. You reassured me that it really was my choice that I am and was qualified and that God sent me to be here in Texas in 1974 from Illinois,” Moore said.

Her students and peers learn more about music, but more importantly they leave knowing more about life.

“I remind my students that all of us are sent with a reason and a purpose in life. To learn that is a blessing in my life,” Moore said.

SMU voice student, Ella Halverson, says Professor Moore drew her to SMU and inspired her to pursue voice.

“I knew the second I heard about Professor Hill Moore, I wanted to study with her. She’s so inspiring. Her foundation, her work ethic, her dedication, her talent, just everything about her emulates a life that’s been lived in service for others.”

Jennifer Prediger, a professor in the film and arts department, said professor Moore interviewed her for her position and encouraged her to teach at SMU.

“I met professor Moore in February when I was interviewing for a position in the film and media arts department, and that interview was such an inspiring time. She was really the beacon and reason I realized I had to teach at SMU. She’s so inspiring.”

Moore’s legacy was solidified as the voice studios were revealed to be dedicated to her name and a new scholarship will be available for incoming students starting in the coming years.

Noah Ocheing, said Professor Moore encourages him to share music and his life with students he embarks on a career in music education.

“She [Hill Moore] is about one of the most graceful, thoughtful, gracious and loving professors I’ve met. She inspires me so much because even though I plan to go on a more traditional route with music education, she encourages me to teach from the heart–especially with music,” Ocheing said. “You are teaching people not just how to be good musicians, but how to love what they do and to share that truth.”