The Mustangs best Washington, advance in NCAA Championships

SMU men’s soccer defeated Washington 2-1 during the second round of the NCAA Championship playoffs.

SMU started off with strong possession of the ball, playing aggressively and keeping play down the field. SMU No. 7 Kyran Chambron Pinho attempted a goal within the first 10 minutes of the game but was unsuccessful. UW goalie Jadon Bowton deterred almost every attempt to score by SMU, giving SMU a harder game to play.

Later in the first half, SMU No. 3 Owen Zarnick received a yellow card following a collision on the field. Washington got a free kick. The first goal of the game went to Washington’s Joe Dale who was able to sweep through the Mustang defense. Before the first half ended SMU No. 30 Stephan Soghomonian tied the score, upping SMU morale on the field.

The second half began with Washington using more aggressive plays. Their quick drives up the field got them to the Mustangs’ box to attempt three goals which were all unsuccessful. SMU drove the ball back down the field,tried a corner kick but missed.

Gallery • 3 Photos Mark Reese No. 7 Kyran Chambron Pinho attempted a goal within the first 10 minutes of the game. Eventually, SMU found success at the goal, winning the game 2-1.

SMU shot two more corner kicks in the 57th minute of the second half and were able to regain ball possession and control of the field.

In the 89th minute of the second half the Mustangs got another goal from Zarnick assisted by No. 12 Lamar Bynum.

Zarnick said the team doesn’t view ACC play differently though it’s a dominant soccer conference.

“The ACC is such a dominant conference and we’ve had to deal with adversity throughout the season, so for us it’s just another game for us and we are used to working our butt off and coming back,” Zarnick said.

The Mustangs travel to Ohio to face off against No. 5 Dayton on Saturday Nov. 30.