SMU takes final spot in the playoffs after falling to Clemson 34-31 in ACC Championship

The Mustangs fell short of the ACC Championship title in Charlotte following a Clemson field goal that put the final score at 34-31. Though the Mustangs didn’t get the result they wanted in the conference championship, their performance caught the attention of the playoff committee who selected SMU over Alabama to play in the College Football Playoffs. Additionally, this game laid the foundation for an abundance of success that is in SMU’s future.

The start of the game couldn’t have gone much worse for SMU. On the third play from scrimmage, a blindsided Kevin Jennings fumbled the football, giving Clemson tremendous field position on their first drive. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik faked a screen pass to his right, faked a run to his left and eventually found a wide-open Bryant Wesco for a walk-in touchdown putting Clemson on the board first.

Neutrals and SMU fans claimed that one or two Clemson offensive linemen moved too far downfield on the play and a flag should’ve been thrown for “ineligible man downfield.” However, the referees didn’t see that part of the play and the touchdown stood.

The struggles on offense continued for SMU on their next drive. The Mustangs ran three plays for a total of negative one yards and punted the ball back to the Tigers. After a strong return for Clemson, the Tigers started their next drive at the SMU 28-yard line. Clemson took four more plays, doubling their lead with a Jake Briningstool 5-yard screen-pass touchdown. Clemson was on fire and the Tiger fans inside Bank of America Stadium erupted in cheers.

Though Clemson led off with two touchdowns in the first quarter, quarterback Kevin Jennings answered back with the first touchdown for the Mustangs.

SMU needed an answer and they found one. The Mustangs took their third drive 75 yards in 10 plays which was capped off with a 24-yard rushing touchdown by Kevin Jennings.

The main issue for the Mustangs: Cade Klubnik was on fire. Klubnik led the Tigers to another touchdown drive to restore Clemson’s 14-point lead. Klubnik threw three passing touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

The second quarter was much quieter. Between the two teams, there were five punts, two missed field goals and one successful field goal by Clemson. The Tigers held onto their 24-7 lead at the half. Although SMU seemed far behind on the scoreboard, they knew they had a chance to get back into the game.

The SMU defense came up with a big stop to start the second half, getting some much-needed momentum in their favor. The Mustang offense followed that up with a 7-play, 74-yard drive for a touchdown. Kevin Jennings hesitated to throw the ball to Brashard Smith on a wheel route, waiting just long enough for Smith to open up for the easy 10-yard score. SMU was back in the game, down 24-14. Just as SMU looked to seize momentum and get within striking distance, the Clemson offense put themselves ahead with another visit to the endzone. Clemson went 58 yards on 10 plays, shaving 4:55 of game time off the clock and subsequently scoring another touchdown. Klubnik found Briningstool again for their second touchdown connection of the game. Klubnik tied an ACC Championship record with four passing touchdowns during the night. Clemson was up again, 31-14.

The fourth quarter began with the same score and most fans in the stadium felt they knew what the outcome of the game would be, but if there is one thing to know about this SMU team; they never quit. Sure enough, SMU drove down the field in just over two minutes as Matthew Hibner reeled in a slick one-handed catch to keep SMU in the game.

The Mustangs trailed 31-21 with 13:22 left in regulation. The SMU defense felt the shift in momentum and started stuffing Clemson. They forced three consecutive punts, while SMU tacked on a field goal, making the score 31-24. After the third stop on defense, SMU got the ball at their 21-yard line with 4:05 left in the fourth quarter. SMU converted on multiple high-pressure third downs and after 15 plays, Kevin Jennings snuck the ball into a tight window to Roderick Daniels Jr. who made an impressive play to keep his feet in bounds. This 4-yard touchdown catch from Daniels ultimately tied the game at 31 with 16 seconds remaining. SMU remarkably made up a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit. It’s even more remarkable when Clemson’s head coach, Dabo Swinney, is 133-1 in previous games when he leads by 17+ points at any time.

Here is where the heartbreak struck for SMU. On the ensuing kickoff, Clemson wide receiver Adam Randall took his return 41 yards to the Clemson 45-yard line. With nine seconds on the clock, Clemson had one play before they could attempt a field goal. Cade Klubnik came up with a huge 17 yard pass to Antonio Williams that gave Clemson a chance to win. Nolan Hauser, a Clemson freshman originally from the Charlotte area, stepped up to attempt the game-winning 56-yard field goal for Clemson with three seconds on the clock. Hauser drilled it. It was the longest-ever field goal in ACC Championship history, and the first ACC Championship to be decided by a game-winning field goal. This was a devastating end to a spirited performance from SMU.

However, the Mustangs had a chance to continue playing in the postseason with a spot in the playoffs still available but SMU found themselves up against Alabama. SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee believed his team’s success this season warranted an appearance in the playoffs.

“It would be criminal if we are not in,” Lashlee said. “It would be wrong not just to our team but to what college football stands for.”

Even Clemson coach Dabo Swinney agreed, saying the SMU loss in Charlotte shouldn’t count out the Mustangs from an appearance.

“That’s a playoff team. There’s no way they can’t be in,” Swinney said. “They should not be punished for that moment right there.”

Fans, like SMU senior Mia Fredericks, believed the Mustangs deserved a spot but still remained nervous about the committee’s decision.

“I’m very nervous right now,” Fredericks said. “Alabama has much more of a prominent place in college football which is their bargaining chip into the bracket but I think SMU being the underdogs and the performance they’ve had this season, it’s their first year in the ACC, I think SMU really deserves a spot.”

The Mustangs will continue their postseason run, taking on Penn State at the Nittany Lions’ home field in Pennsylvania on Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. CT.