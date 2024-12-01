The Mustangs continue their winning streak with a win over California

No. 9 SMU dominated California, beating them 38-6. The Mustangs left no breathing room for the Golden Bears to score a touchdown, keeping them trailing throughout the game. SMU is now 11-1; dominating the ACC and holding the highest ranking since 1985.

The Mustangs achieved the four-spot leap in just a week, clinching a spot in the ACC Championship. Coach Rhett Lashlee is proud of his team’s performance both offensively and defensively. Prior to Saturday’s game, in a post-practice media interview held on Nov. 26, Lashlee said he may not have foreseen the team’s current success but always had belief in the team.

“I’m not going to lie to you and tell you guys I just knew we would be 10-1 and clinch the championship spot with a game to go,” Lashlee said. “I did believe in our team. I did believe we had what it takes to compete at this level.”

Despite the Thanksgiving holiday being two days earlier, the strong fan turnout undoubtedly played a key role in boosting the Mustangs to their victory over Cal.

“The students are gone and we still had a good crowd,” said Lashlee. “This is what Ford Stadium needs to be like year after year.”

Quarterback Kevin Jennings, who was recognized as a Manning Award Star of the Week by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, and named as a semi finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and the Davey O’Brien Award, said the team’s undefeated record in the ACC is a reflection of their resilience.

“It’s an amazing feeling going undefeated in the conference,” Jennings said.

Running back Brashard Smith, a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award who ranks eighth in all-purpose yards per game, scored the game’s first touchdown in the opening quarter, setting the tone for the Mustangs’ victory. Smith is one of thirty seniors who just played their last home game at Ford Stadium.

“This team is really special and I am proud to be on this team,” said Smith. “I don’t really worry about the yards I just want to win.”

Coach Lashlee remarked this game was a strong performance for Jennings. He has the highest passing efficiency in the ACC, throwing 225 yards against the Golden Bears.

Miami’s 38-42 loss to Syracuse solidified the Mustangs’ opponent, the Clemson Tigers, for the ACC Championship in the Queen City. Coach Lashlee sets his sights on reducing penalties after the Mustangs were flagged 17 times in their game against the Golden Bears.

“We can’t have 17 penalties for any game that we have left because competition is coming,” he said.

The Mustangs are keeping their eyes on the prize: the ACC Championship title.

“Winning a championship is the number one goal,” said Lashlee. “These guys have laid a foundation to what we could be here.”

On Dec. 7, the SMU Mustangs and the Clemson Tigers will face-off at Bank of America Stadium. Fans not experiencing the championship from stadium seats can watch on ABC at 7 p.m. CT.

Katie Bergelin helped contribute to the reporting of this story