Unity Circle kicks off SMU’s annual MLK Dream Week

As SMU hosts its annual Dream Week events to honor Martin Luther King Jr., students, faculty, staff and other community members gathered in the Hughes Trigg chamber for a Unity Circle. The event, held on Jan. 22, featured guest speaker Coach Robert Evans.

SMU alumna Melania Jackson performed the Black National Anthem before the start of the Unity Circle. Before performing, Jackson pointed to the picture on her sweatshirt which showed her grandfather standing beside Martin Luther King Jr. Members of Alpha Phi Alpha at SMU also honored Dr. King by chanting the “Ow-Ow.” Dr. King was also a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

Dream Week events continue as civil rights activist Valda Harris Montgomery comes to campus for a lunch and learn event on Jan. 24 at 12 p.m. Those wanting to attend the event can visit SMU360 to register. There’s also a meal packing event put on by SMU Serves on Jan. 26 from 12-2 p.m. They’re partnering with Tango Charities and plan to pack over 7,000 meals to feed impoverished families in the Dallas area. Check SMU360 for the link to register for this event.