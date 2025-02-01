The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Categories:

Unity Circle kicks off SMU’s annual MLK Dream Week

Camila Trevino, Social Media Editor
January 23, 2025
Chloe Casdorph
Students, faculty and other SMU community members gathered in the Hughes Trigg chambers to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

As SMU hosts its annual Dream Week events to honor Martin Luther King Jr., students, faculty, staff and other community members gathered in the Hughes Trigg chamber for a Unity Circle. The event, held on Jan. 22, featured guest speaker Coach Robert Evans.

SMU alumna Melania Jackson performed the Black National Anthem before the start of the Unity Circle. Before performing, Jackson pointed to the picture on her sweatshirt which showed her grandfather standing beside Martin Luther King Jr. Members of Alpha Phi Alpha at SMU also honored Dr. King by chanting the “Ow-Ow.” Dr. King was also a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

Dream Week events continue as civil rights activist Valda Harris Montgomery comes to campus for a lunch and learn event on Jan. 24 at 12 p.m. Those wanting to attend the event can visit SMU360 to register. There’s also a meal packing event put on by SMU Serves on Jan. 26 from 12-2 p.m. They’re partnering with Tango Charities and plan to pack over 7,000 meals to feed impoverished families in the Dallas area. Check SMU360 for the link to register for this event.

Screenshot 2025-01-23 at 7.33.48 PM
Melania Jackson, an SMU alumna, sang the Black National Anthem to begin the Unity Circle
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Uncategorized
The Mustangs entered the College Football Playoffs as an at-large bid and faced the Penn State Nittany Lions in State College on Dec. 21.
The Mustangs fall to Penn State in first round of College Football Playoffs
The SMU men's soccer team fell to Marshall in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. This is the team's 14th time in program history in the Elite Eight.
SMU falls to Marshall in 2024 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The International Student Scholar Services hosted Around the World to display the diverse cultural traditions of students.
Taking SMU around the world
The Mustangs started the game strong with an early touchdown from LJ Johnson Jr.
SMU takes down No. 18 Pitt in front of a sold out stadium
The Secret Ingredient to SMU Homecoming: Pomping
The Secret Ingredient to SMU Homecoming: Pomping
Representatives working at the SMU Abroad Fair.
Traveling the World on SMU’s Campus