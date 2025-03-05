Mustangs fall to NC State, finish season 10-20

The crowd in Moody Coliseum for the SMU women’s basketball game against NC State on March 2 was a smattering of red, but not for the Mustangs; rather, red was worn in support of the Wolfpack, whose team is tied for the highest winning percentage in the ACC. The strong support for NC State pushed the Wolfpack to the win, toppling the Mustangs 69-45 in their last game of the season.

The Wolfpack came into the game with two huge wins in the last week, including a victory in overtime against No. 1 ranked Notre Dame on Sunday, Feb. 23. NC State also made it within two games of the national title last season, losing to South Carolina in the semifinals.

In this matchup, the Mustangs struggled to score in the first quarter, with only nine of their points reaching the net, as opposed to NC State’s 24 points.

With strong performances from Kylie Marshall and Zanai Jones, SMU outscored NC State in the second quarter 16-12. However, SMU could not catch up to the Wolfpack’s impressive offense.

The Wolfpack dominated with their signature style and communication, with behind-the-back passes and aggression in the paint.

“That’s a big emphasis for us, communication,” NC state guard Madison Hayes said. “Just trying to build that culture for the team.”

Both Zoe Brooks and Aziaha James from the Wolfpack scored 19 points, with Hayes only one point behind. Hayes also boasted 11 rebounds.

Today’s win and Notre Dame’s loss to FSU meant that NC State went home with the regular season ACC title.

“These kids are gonna hang another banner, and they’re gonna be able to come back with their families and be recognized,” NC State head coach Wes Moore said during the postgame press conference.

The Wolfpack will receive a double bye going into ACC tournament play.

Moore, the decorated and beloved NC State coach, spoke on the new and improved ACC as well.

“Now there’s 18 teams, this ain’t your mama’s ACC,” Moore said. “This is a brutal [conference].”

After the game ended, SMU players wrapped their arms around each other and faced the Mustang Band as SMU’s alma mater “Varsity” played for the last time this season.

“Now we gotta just regroup, reset, recharge,” said SMU head coach Toyelle Wilson. “[We need to] get in the recruiting portal and get going, and recruit for the ACC.”