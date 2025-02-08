Foxtrot’s Hillcrest Avenue location set to open Thursday

After closing unexpectedly in April 2024, the popular coffee shop Foxtrot is reopening its Hillcrest Avenue location on Feb. 6.

The Hillcrest Avenue Foxtrot, which sits at the top of Snider Plaza, is an SMU staple. On any given day you would see students and community members scattered in and outside the store chatting, working and eating. However, on April 23, the lively energy changed as Foxtrot declared bankruptcy and all stores simultaneously closed, kicking out customers and leaving behind food. For the last nine months, the coffee

shop has remained this way, with a cardboard sign stating “WE’RE CLOSED” stuck to the door.

Foxtrot’s Knox Street location opened its doors again in January. Now, the location across from SMU is following in its footsteps. Students across campus are excited to have the coffee shop and market back.

Senior Emma Davis frequented Foxtrot her freshman and sophomore year, studying, hanging out with friends and shopping. Davis said she preferred it to Starbucks for multiple reasons.

“The Foxtrot has so many windows so I love studying there,” Davis said. “And they sell flowers so I always bought flowers and cute groceries.”

Jay Hill, a sophomore, was glad the coffee shop was returning because of its gluten free options.

“When I go to a cafe, am I going to be able to get a pastry or not? Which normally the answer is no,” Hill said. “That’s the big drawback for me going to Starbucks.”

Foxtrot is offering deals during its first three days back in business. On Feb. 6 they have free drip coffee from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.. On Friday, Feb. 7, they are offering $3 cold brews for SMU students. On Saturday they are giving out free lemonade with a purchase and free samples throughout the day.

Foxtrot’s long awaited return is welcomed by students as another community gathering place.

“I’m so excited to go back and study with friends there,” Davis said.