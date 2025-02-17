Robert Battle shares the emotion behind his choreography

Robert Battle, a guest artist for the Meadows Dance Program, shared his dance experiences on Feb. 11.

Battle studied at the Juilliard School before going on to dance with the Parsons Dance Company. Eventually, Battle found his love for choreographing and created his own company called “Battleworks.”

Battle was appointed the Artistic Director of the Alvin Ailey Dance Company from 2011 to 2023. The company is recognized as one of the first dance companies to showcase African American experiences and culture through dance. Now, Battle is a freelance choreographer and has spent the last two weeks at SMU choreographing a piece for the dance students.

Although Battle is an accomplished choreographer today, he wasn’t always.

While at Juilliard, he choreographed his first ever solo. At the time, his father had just died, compelling him to express his feelings through dance. Battle described how seeing people cry after seeing his piece was the pivotal point for him becoming a choreographer.

“That moment I realized I could make people feel,” Battle said. “I never stopped from that moment on making things.”

SMU dance professor, Michelle Gibson, has been working at SMU for the past 3 years and has been a faculty member of the American Dance Festival for 15 years. Gibson heard about Battle during his time at Pearson and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. When she found out that Battle was going to be the Artistic Director, the difference between being a choreographer versus artistic director surprised her.

“That blew my mind,” Gibson said. “I was like Robert Battle? He’s going to be the one? Really?”

Once Gibson understood his role as artistic director, she had different thoughts.

“As a black artist, black choreographer, we were very proud,” she said.

Battle is excited to be back choreographing, and many of the SMU students working with him feel the same way.

Ja’Von Mitchell, a junior dance performance major, will perform in Battle’s piece. He has been dancing all his life and expected Battle to be intimidating because of his impressive resume.

“You would think he would come in and be like, ‘Do it right! Do it now! I’m from Ailey!’ But no he’s like, ‘I started out learning 5, 6, 7, 8,’” Mitchell said. “It’s a good space to be in. I don’t feel judged.”

Battle also advised dancers, choreographers and students on the importance of learning from history.

“Take a moment and honor the legacy we are a part of,” said Battle. “If one doesn’t understand where they came from, it’s hard to understand where you’re going.”

Parisa Khobdeh, an SMU dance professor, worked with Battle’s choreography in the past. Khobdeh sees the historical legacy of dance in his work.

“He was influenced by the greats and now giving back to the younger generations in a way that I hope to see another generation of dance makers and shakers reshape history” Khobdeh said in an email to The Daily Campus.

Battle’s piece for SMU represents the future, and can be interpreted in different ways.

“It’s about us returning to one mindset, a herd mentality. It’s very militaristic,” said Mitchell.

The piece will be shown at the Spring Dance Concert on April 2-6 at 8 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The performances will be in the Bob Hope Theater in the Owen Arts Center.