The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Categories:

Vogue, Strut, Dance: The House of Unbothered Cartier brings ballroom to SMU

Grace Bair, News Editor
February 12, 2025
Chloe Casdorph
Members of the House Unbothered Cartier strut down the runway, showing attendees the essentials of ballroom culture.

Members of The House of Unbothered Cartier shared their ballroom experience in a panel and interactive ball put together by Professor Jenny Davis and the SMU Women’s and LGBT Center on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in the Owens Arts Center.

Professor Davis had each member introduce themselves and educate the audience on the history of ballroom.

“Ballroom is a dance and it’s also a community. It came out of New York City in the late 70s and 80s from the black and brown gay community where they’ve been disenfranchised by the city and society at large, but also shut out of mainstream, white gay society and the drag scene,” she said. “Inspired by fashion and inspired by family, they created the ballroom scene.”

Following the short panel, the night transitioned into one filled with music, clapping and encouragement as the performances started to unfold. The first performance consisted of the five members dancing, vogueing and strutting up and down the runway in circus-themed outfits, wowing the audience with each movement and drop. As “Circus” by Britney Spears played in the background, the audience clapped along.

House member and commentator of the event, BoiBoi, started his ballroom journey after seeing clips on YouTube. In January 2024, with hopes of finding his “team,” he joined the ballroom scene.

“I seen the love, then I seen the support. I don’t do sports, I never was a sports guy and I always wanted to have a team behind me,” BoiBoi said. “And so seeing how ballroom and how people literally will stand up for you, and be there for you and support you inside and out of a ball. I was like, ‘I want that.’”

The remainder of the evening was filled with a community ball, allowing audience members to compete against each other in three categories; best dressed, runway and performance.

Following a demonstration by a house member, Professor Davis was the first audience member to present their style on the runway. Among the participants was freshman Grace Chehlaoui, a member of the SMU cheer team, who participated in the runway and performance categories.

“I’m less of a dancer, so it’s kind of fun to experiment in dancing and all that kind of stuff,” Chehlaoui said. “It was definitely a different environment for me but it was so fun being watched and being seen by everyone.”

For any new ballroom enthusiasts, Wednesday nights at Marty’s Live (4207 Maple Ave) in Dallas is the place to go.

“If you’re in the Dallas area, I definitely would say Wednesday nights at 11:30 come to Marty’s,” BoiBoi said. “It’s a predominantly gay club but that’s pretty much the heartbeat of our ballroom scene out here.”

Katie Bergelin contributed to the reporting of this story.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
D’Juan Wilcher, Deputy Director of Veteran and Military Families at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, speaks with retired Army Col. Edna Cummins, Nicole Avant, and Milauna Jackson at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.
Fighting injustice while fighting a war
Don't worry if you don't have any Valentine's Day plans because The Daily Campus has last-minute ideas to impress your significant other.
Need Valentine's Day plans? Here's a few last minute date ideas for you and your valentine
Parisa Knobdeh and Robert Battle discuss Battle's career in dance on Feb. 11 in the Owens Fine Arts building.
Robert Battle shares the emotion behind his choreography
Students gather around to watch the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performed by Kendrick Lamar.
Kendrick Lamar brings Drake feud and political easter eggs to Super Bowl halftime show
Alfred Mouledous returns to the SMU stage for a final performance of "Le jardi féerique" (The Fairy Garden) from Maurice Ravel's "Ma mère I’Oye" (Mother Goose) with Julie Bees on the piano.
Celebrating Alfred Mouledous’ 66 years of rhythm at SMU
Alfredo Corchado, an award-winning journalist who covered Los Zetas for The Dallas Morning News, spoke about collaboration among Mexican and American journalists.
Alfredo Corchado pushes for collaboration in journalism
About the Contributor
Grace Bair
Grace Bair, News Editor
As news editor, Grace overs issues and events that affect students on campus. She keeps students updated on the news that matters most. Whether it be breaking news or campus events, she keeps students updated with what they need to know. She also has a penchant for social media, having previously served as social media manager for The Daily Campus.