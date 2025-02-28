Women’s basketball loses to Virginia, extends losing streak to 13

A poor second quarter proved insurmountable for the SMU women’s basketball team as they dropped their thirteenth straight match 63-51 on Thursday’s Senior Night.

SMU struggled from beyond the arc, making only one three-pointer in fourteen attempts. Senior Zanai Jones led the Mustangs with 16 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.

On the other side of the court, Virginia posted four double-digit scorers, including a 16-point showing off the bench from freshman Breona Hurd. Sophomore Kymora Johnson barely missed a triple double, collecting 11 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in the win.

After ending the first period down 14-15, the Mustangs were outscored by the Cavaliers 14-4 in the second quarter with senior Jessica Peterson being the lone scorer for SMU. On top of their second quarter 7.1% field goal percentage, the Mustangs were out-rebounded 27-19 through the first half.

Down 29-18 in the second half, the Mustangs couldn’t string together a comeback despite Jones’ impressive fourth quarter and two late baskets from freshman Kayanna Cox. The Mustangs last win was Jan. 9 and a loss in their final game would tie the all-time longest losing streak in program history.

Despite the brutal losing streak, the Mustangs found something to celebrate: their seniors. Following the game, the team honored all five graduating players with a framed jersey, a tribute video and flowers from their families.

SMU will wrap up their season against the No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at Moody Coliseum Sunday morning.