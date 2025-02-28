The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Categories:

Women’s basketball loses to Virginia, extends losing streak to 13

Tyler Welch, Contributor
February 28, 2025
Chloe Casdorph
Senior Jessica Peterson stood out for the Mustangs in the second quarter as the lone scorer for SMU as Virginia kept nailing baskets to pull away with the win.

A poor second quarter proved insurmountable for the SMU women’s basketball team as they dropped their thirteenth straight match 63-51 on Thursday’s Senior Night.

SMU struggled from beyond the arc, making only one three-pointer in fourteen attempts. Senior Zanai Jones led the Mustangs with 16 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter. 

On the other side of the court, Virginia posted four double-digit scorers, including a 16-point showing off the bench from freshman Breona Hurd. Sophomore Kymora Johnson barely missed a triple double, collecting 11 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in the win.

After ending the first period down 14-15, the Mustangs were outscored by the Cavaliers 14-4 in the second quarter with senior Jessica Peterson being the lone scorer for SMU. On top of their second quarter 7.1% field goal percentage, the Mustangs were out-rebounded 27-19 through the first half.

Down 29-18 in the second half, the Mustangs couldn’t string together a comeback despite Jones’ impressive fourth quarter and two late baskets from freshman Kayanna Cox. The Mustangs last win was Jan. 9 and a loss in their final game would tie the all-time longest losing streak in program history. 

Despite the brutal losing streak, the Mustangs found something to celebrate: their seniors. Following the game, the team honored all five graduating players with a framed jersey, a tribute video and flowers from their families.

SMU will wrap up their season against the No. 9 NC State Wolfpack at Moody Coliseum Sunday morning.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Ellie Pittman prepares to hit the ball during the women's tennis match against Incarnate Word.
A weekend of wins for men's and women's tennis
Chuck Harris defends the ball against Clemson.
SMU falls short to Clemson, Enfield says defense will be better next game
Senior guard Kario Oquendo puts up a basket for the Mustangs. Oquendo put up a strong game against Wake Forest, scoring 13 points.
Mustang offense falters without Miller, falls to Wake Forest
Jerrell Colbert defends Pitt forward Guillermo Diaz Graham on Feb. 11 in Moody Coliseum.
Men’s basketball extends their winning streak with an 83-63 victory over Pitt
Junior guard TK Pitts jumps to catch the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Panthers in Moody Coliseum.
Women’s basketball 2-3 in ACC play after loss against Pitt
In 2012, Rick Hart joined SMU as the university’s athletic director. After 13 years, Hart will step away from the position.
Rick Hart to step down as SMU athletic director