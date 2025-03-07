SMU student arrested for alleged sexual assault in Uptown Dallas

Police arrested a 21-year old SMU student on Feb. 25 after allegedly running after a woman and sexually assaulting her at the front door of her Uptown Dallas apartment.

The man was identified as Evin Bishop, who was confirmed as a SMU student by James Bottom, an adjunct professor in the Cox School of Business. Bishop was charged with two counts of sexual assault and held on a $200,000 bond. At the time of publication, Bishop was bonded out.

Bottom declined to comment on Bishop’s sexual assault charges.

According to an affidavit obtained by The Daily Campus, a woman told police she left her apartment to walk to her car around 6 a.m. on Feb. 24. As she rounded a corner, she saw a man, who was later identified as Bishop, and reported to police she felt uneasy.

The woman turned around to see the man staring at her and said ‘No,’ believing something bad may happen to her. The man responded by nodding his head, indicating ‘Yes.’

The woman stated she began running back to her apartment while screaming for help. The man chased her to her apartment door where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

The Ring doorbell camera at the woman’s door recorded the incident which was provided as evidence for the case, police said. Images from the camera were also shared with the public asking for help identifying the suspect.

Police reported they received multiple anonymous tips saying the man lived in an apartment near the scene of the assault.

Tamal Pilla, a senior, spoke with The Daily Campus, noting Bishop sat behind him in class and often remained quiet. Both Pilla and Bishop are enrolled in a class taught by Bottom.

Another student, senior Liz Cruz, remembers seeing an Instagram story with a photo of Bishop prior to his arrest that encouraged anyone who has seen the man to call police. Cruz said she instantly recognized Bishop from the photo and tried to anonymously report the photo to SMU police. She said the submission process was not made clear to her by police so she did not submit the photo.

Evin Bishop’s father, Michael Bishop, is also in jail for indecency with a 10-year old child through sexual contact. Michael Bishop is expected to be released in December 2026.

In response to an email from The Daily Campus, Anthony de Bruyn, director of strategic communications at SMU, issued the following statement on behalf of the university.

“SMU takes allegations of sexual assault seriously and is aware of this incident. The Dallas Police Department is conducting the investigation. Due to the ongoing investigation and federal student privacy laws, we are unable to provide further comment.”