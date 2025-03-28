The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Categories:

SMU’s MSBA students help supply The Shop, impact food insecurity on campus

Chloe Casdorph, Photo Editor
March 28, 2025
Chloe Casdorph
MSBA volunteers Bree Slay and Chandler Kaudy unload food from their car to donate to The Shop

Outside of Hughes Trigg, SMU’s Student Leadership Group of Cox’s MSBA program volunteered to help replenish The Shop at SMU on March 24. Student leaders like Bree Slay and Ace Chanda unloaded boxes of food donations from a car then took them inside Hughes-Trigg Student Center.

The Shop is one of SMU’s hidden gems that not many students know about, but it provides food resources for SMU students who need it.

“Not many people know about it because it’s for people who need it,” Slay, an MSBA student leader, said. “They [The Shop] are trying to bring more awareness to it so that people can donate more food.”

The Shop is a food pantry on campus that provides non-perishable food items and basic essentials at no cost to current SMU students who experience food insecurity. Whatever the food insecurity may be, The Shop helps students in any situation, no questions asked.

Assistant Director of Parent Family Programs at SMU, Conner Terry, works closely with The Shop, advocating for students with food insecurity. He defines the many ways food insecurity can look for students.

“When we say food insecurity it’s, ‘I don’t know where my meals this week are coming from’ or ‘I’m making an executive decision that I’m gonna pay my rent this month instead of buying groceries this week,’ or ‘I don’t know where the money is going to come from,’” Terry said. “That’s when we say insecurity.”

At SMU, people don’t often discuss food insecurity or believe that students may have to deal with it, but that’s not true.

“We have students on campus who are making those executive decisions, who are putting their nutrition and their nutritional value in the backseat position. And that’s where The Shop steps in,” Terry said. “We are trying to provide an opportunity where students don’t have to make that call.”

Within The Shop, which is located on the second floor of Hughes-Trigg Student Center next to the prayer rooms, shelves are stocked with rice, canned goods and boxes of Kraft mac and cheese.

The Shop has everything students need to make full meals. Volunteers like Slay and Chanda continue to make The Shop a plentiful resource for students.

Slay’s involvement with The Shop goes beyond her volunteer work as an MSBA student leader. Her mother, Jeanne Slay, is one of the co-presidents of SMU’s Moms and Dads Club. Jeanne volunteers and donates food to The Shop whenever she can.

“She loves volunteering. She got involved [with The Shop] through the Moms and Dads Club,” Slay said. “She’s always finding a way to help students in need and be a kind of mother figure for a bunch of students.”

Whenever The Shop gets food donations, the MSBA Student Leadership Group volunteers to help unload the donated food and bring it to the Office of the Dean of Students, where it will later be placed in The Shop.

Ace Chanda found out about The Shop through Jeanne Slay and now volunteers as an MSBA Student Leader. Providing to those who need it most is not new for Chanda as he’s been donating and volunteering with similar organizations before he came to SMU.

“I come to give food,” Chanda said. “It’s something my family did back in India a lot, so I wanted to keep that tradition going.”

Getting to share his love of food with others in the SMU community is important to Chanda. Even if it’s not a lot, Chanda gives what resources he can so others can experience the same love he has for food for themselves.

“It feels nice because I love food,” Chanda said. “I cook a lot for anyone who wants food. So to me, someone else gets to enjoy it and I can do what I can with the resources I have.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Damon Evans, SMU’s new athletic director poses for a picture following a press conference to welcome him to the Hilltop.
SMU welcomes new athletic director, Damon Evans, to the Hilltop
Freshman Santiago Sánchez goes onto the sports betting website “FanDuel."
Texas legislation battles to legalize sports betting
Damon Evans, the current athletic director for the University of Maryland, will become SMU's athletic director starting on April 7. This comes after current SMU athletic director Rick Hart announced his resignation on Feb. 7.
Damon Evans, University of Maryland athletic director, to replace Rick Hart
The Cox School of Business receives Todd Milbourn of Washington University as their next dean.
Todd Milbourn, finance professor at Washington University, named as new dean of Cox School of Business
Marina Henke, professor of international relations, and Stefano Recchia, the John G. Tower distinguished chair, discuss Europe and the war in Ukraine at the Annette Strauss Event at SMU in Dallas on March 6, 2025.
A democratic Ukraine poses a threat to Putin’s rule says Marina Henke
Gail Turner talks about what makes SMU special with Katie Bergelin at the Moms and Dads Club's annual Mother's Tea on March 8.
30 Fabulous Years: Gail Turner reflects on her experience as SMU’s leading lady
About the Contributor
Chloe Casdorph
Chloe Casdorph, Photo Editor
Chloe is a junior majoring in Fashion Media and Journalism, minoring in Photography and Political Science. She is also an associate producer for SMU-TV.