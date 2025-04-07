The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

Dallas’ Mega Marcha brings attention to immigration policy impacts

Tate Gasch, General Assignment Reporter
April 7, 2025
Tate Gasch
After marching from the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, all participants gathered in front of Dallas City Hall.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside of Dallas City Hall on Sunday, March 30 to protest new immigration policies put in place by President Trump.

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and other local organizations organized the Mega Marcha. Protesters gathered at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe and marched to City Hall, an approximately 1.6 mile walk.

On Jan. 20, Trump declared a national emergency to crack down on immigration, birthright citizenship and border security between the U.S. and Mexico. Since these orders were put in place, arrests by ICE have gone up 500%, but actual deportations have gone significantly down since the Biden administration.
According to Reuters, the surplus of arrested immigrants are being detained by ICE as they await action. The Trump administration has announced that they will also be revoking legal status from Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans on April 24.

Tate Gasch
Tate Gasch, General Assignment Reporter
Tate is a freshmen studying Journalism. She covers sports for The Daily Campus.