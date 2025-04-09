112th Student Senate voter guide

SMU Student Senate elections begin on April 10 at 8 a.m. and last until April 11 at 12 p.m. The 112th Senate candidates began their campaigns on March 31, as the 111th Senate passed final legislation for their terms.
The 112th Senate Voter Guide serves to educate the SMU student body about election candidates and the responsibilities for their respective roles.
Student Body Officer Candidates
The student body president is the main representative of the student body to SMU administration. They initiate student-oriented programs, assist with the rollout of legislation and oversee the Executive Committee and Cabinet. Student body president appoints Senate members to fill vacancies and will interview prospective committee chairs and sit on the Code of Conduct Revision Committee. Will Leathers and Markus Mortenson are on the ballot for this position.
Student body vice president serves as the president’s right-hand and performs their duties if they are unavailable or unable to. The vice president assists with specific programs and legislation and presides over the first meeting of the Senate in each Congress. They supervise topic committees, appoint their chairpersons and help guide those committees’ work. The vice president serves as chair of meetings during the summer in the absence of the president. Omar Jaber and Jazmin Darjean are running for this position.
The student body treasurer serves as the Senate’s chief financial officer and manages the financial affairs of all Senators. They manage the development of budgets, ensure accurate record keeping and provide financial reports on a monthly basis. The treasurer collaborates with the finance and investments chairs to strategically deploy resources as well as serve as a financial resource to the Cabinet. They also assist in the interviewing and research of committee chairs, and can join finance committee meetings in a nonvoting capacity. Owen Bartosh and Byoung Lee are the candidates for treasurer.
The student body secretary keeps official records of the Senate. They check attendance, log final votes, administer legislation and minutes and update governing documents. The secretary is responsible for chairing the code of conduct revision committee, ensuring that documentation is up-to-date in a timely manner. They also aid in program planning and the selection of their committee chairs. Crystal Smith and Ian Stripe are on the ballot for this position.
Senators
Senators serve to represent their respective constituencies, voicing the concerns and needs of their demographic to the SMU Student Senate.
African American Senator:
Heidi Edwards
Femi Omotayo
Hannah Lowe
AAPI Senator:
Jason Ky
Jesse Wang
Student Athlete Senator:
Nicolas Sobenes
First Generation Senator:
Jose Suarez
Sebastian Sanchez
International Senator:
Leticia Pereira Laranjeira
Military & Veteran Senator:
Justin Chang
Pre-Major Senator:
Christina Matthew
Walker McClelland
Kellen Phair
Vincent Reyes
Grayson Hydinger
Christian Natale
Sean Brice
Caroline Waters
Ava Ronck
Max Keating
Ashlyne Barringer
Connor Chao
Lauren Rader
Nicholas Cusson
Ryland Adzich
Izzy Monserrate
Hongrui Chen
Meadows Senator:
Mila Oliva
Crystal Smith
Virginia Dean
Lyle Senator:
Scott Seethoff
Sandra Futwi
Shreenaya Prabu
Ian Stripe
Markus Mortenson
Kamruzzaman Joty
John Olson
Cox Senator:
Will Warner
Thando Moya
Andrew Fisher
Heidi Marsh
Reese Harwood
Owen Bartosh
Will Leathers
Omar Jaber
Ryland Davis
Dedman Senator:
Tessa Peterson
Natalie Neugent
Shreeya Prabu
Lola Lindroos
Ebere Emefiele
Byoung Lee
Arianna Villareal
Jazmin Darjean
Giavanna Vinciguerra
Jenna Young