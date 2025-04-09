112th Student Senate voter guide

SMU Student Senate elections begin on April 10 at 8 a.m. and last until April 11 at 12 p.m. The 112th Senate candidates began their campaigns on March 31, as the 111th Senate passed final legislation for their terms.

The 112th Senate Voter Guide serves to educate the SMU student body about election candidates and the responsibilities for their respective roles.

​​Student Body Officer Candidates

The student body president is the main representative of the student body to SMU administration. They initiate student-oriented programs, assist with the rollout of legislation and oversee the Executive Committee and Cabinet. Student body president appoints Senate members to fill vacancies and will interview prospective committee chairs and sit on the Code of Conduct Revision Committee. Will Leathers and Markus Mortenson are on the ballot for this position.

Student body vice president serves as the president’s right-hand and performs their duties if they are unavailable or unable to. The vice president assists with specific programs and legislation and presides over the first meeting of the Senate in each Congress. They supervise topic committees, appoint their chairpersons and help guide those committees’ work. The vice president serves as chair of meetings during the summer in the absence of the president. Omar Jaber and Jazmin Darjean are running for this position.



The student body treasurer serves as the Senate’s chief financial officer and manages the financial affairs of all Senators. They manage the development of budgets, ensure accurate record keeping and provide financial reports on a monthly basis. The treasurer collaborates with the finance and investments chairs to strategically deploy resources as well as serve as a financial resource to the Cabinet. They also assist in the interviewing and research of committee chairs, and can join finance committee meetings in a nonvoting capacity. Owen Bartosh and Byoung Lee are the candidates for treasurer.



The student body secretary keeps official records of the Senate. They check attendance, log final votes, administer legislation and minutes and update governing documents. The secretary is responsible for chairing the code of conduct revision committee, ensuring that documentation is up-to-date in a timely manner. They also aid in program planning and the selection of their committee chairs. Crystal Smith and Ian Stripe are on the ballot for this position.



Senators

Senators serve to represent their respective constituencies, voicing the concerns and needs of their demographic to the SMU Student Senate.