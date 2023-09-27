SMU falls short at TCU

Latest Stories
SMU lost to TCU in Saturday’s Iron Skillet game 34-17. Next year’s matchup is the last scheduled game in the longstanding rivalry.

SMU went on the road Sept. 23 to face longtime rival TCU, but lost 34-17.

“You know I’m disappointed,” SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee said. “The guys played extremely hard, they played physical. Early into the game, we had our opportunities to gain some momentum, and we didn’t do it.”

The Mustangs started the game strong with a field goal, putting them ahead by three points. The lead did not last long.

TCU quickly moved downfield and scored a 9-yard touchdown.

TCU continued to play well and scored another touchdown, putting them ahead by 11 points.

Something seemed to have clicked after TCU’s touchdown, as SMU started to take more chances on the field in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Preston Stone found open looks to his receivers, and sophomore running back Camar Wheaton found multiple holes to run through converting several first downs in the process.

At this point in the second quarter, Wheaton forcibly lunged his body over multiple players from both teams for a 1-yard rushing touchdown cutting the deficit to four ending the first half 14-10.

SMU seemed to disappear for the rest of the second half. The team did not respond to anything that TCU had put on the board. The Mustang’s failure to convert multiple fourth down conversions and Stone’s two interceptions prevented the Mustangs from making a comeback.

TCU’s special teams kicker Griffin Kell had an active second half as he converted back-to-back field goal attempts. The Mustangs’ defense was continuously on the field and couldn’t seem to keep a fresh man to withhold the offensive pressure set from the Horned Frogs. TCU running back Emani Bailey broke out for a 24-yard rushing touchdown to conclude the third quarter.

The last scoring drive for the Mustangs came with 4:48 left in the game and being down well over two possessions put SMU in a unique position. Continuing to put faith in their run game worked in their favor but they failed to stop the clock multiple times downfield.

Time management was missing from the Mustangs’ agenda, as it felt like they were accepting the outcome of the game before SMU running back Tyler Lavine rushed for a 2-yard touchdown.

TCU put the final nail in the coffin when quarterback Chandler Morris launched a 36-yard passing touchdown to tight end Chase Curtis. The final scene featured purple fireworks framing SMU players walking into the tunnel in defeat.

“I thought we did well up front,” Lashlee said in a press conference about Wheaton and Stone’s performances.

I thought Camar ran well… in terms of Preston, he competed, he was good, but he missed a few throws.”

— SMU Football Coach Rhett Lashlee

The Mustangs will host their first conference game against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Sept. 30. This game will give the Mustangs another opportunity for a win at home.
