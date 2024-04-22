Carpediem Homes
The 9th annual Crowchella displays musical and artistic talents of SMU students

Katie Fay, Arts & Life Editor
April 22, 2024
The southern Gentlemen, the men’s acapella group on campus, performed in front of a growing crowd of students.

On April 16th, as the sun sets on the lawn of Crow commons, students mill around eating snacks and listening to student musical performances.

Student bands, including the Southern Gentlemen, Belle Tones and Rats of Mars all performed at the 9th annual Crowchella.

A mocktail bar was set up right next to the make-shift food court of corndogs, pizza, mozzarella sticks and fries. There was also a Kona Ice truck, photo opportunities, and a ticket raffle.

Booths were set up for SMU students and organizations like Sydney Collins, SMU art major and RA at Kathy Crow Commons, who was selling her signed graphic novels and art work.
About the Contributor
Katie Fay
Katie Fay, Arts & Life Editor
As the Arts and Life Editor, Katie keeps the campus up to date on current and cultural events on and off campus through her reporting and work with the podcast studio. She also occasionally works with the social media team to further engage audiences online.
