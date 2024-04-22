The 9th annual Crowchella displays musical and artistic talents of SMU students

On April 16th, as the sun sets on the lawn of Crow commons, students mill around eating snacks and listening to student musical performances.

Student bands, including the Southern Gentlemen, Belle Tones and Rats of Mars all performed at the 9th annual Crowchella.

A mocktail bar was set up right next to the make-shift food court of corndogs, pizza, mozzarella sticks and fries. There was also a Kona Ice truck, photo opportunities, and a ticket raffle.

Booths were set up for SMU students and organizations like Sydney Collins, SMU art major and RA at Kathy Crow Commons, who was selling her signed graphic novels and art work.