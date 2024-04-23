University Park turns 100!

Three hundred drones crossed the sky at University Park’s centennial celebration on April 12, lighting up the sky with archived photos choreographed to music.

Two highlights of the weekend included the planting of a new centennial tree and the renaming of Goar Park to Centennial Park.

To Mayor Thomas Stewart, what sets University Park apart is the sense of community.

“I think it’s the people who live here and continue to live here (that make it so special),” he said. “They grow up here young and sometimes they move away and then they come back. It’s what makes the camaraderie that we have.”

At the 100th Anniversary Dedication Ceremony, many other improvements and changes to the park were announced by Robbie Corder, city manager of University Park, including a showcase of items inside of the time capsule to be planted as well as modifications to the restrooms and signage of the park. Following the Anniversary Dedication Ceremony, there were open houses of the city’s facilities such as City Hall, Peek Services Center, UP Public Library, and Transfer Station.

“I was very excited about the Centennial Tree because we think it will grow up and be a tree we light every year for Christmas and I think that will be cool to have that ongoing tradition,” said Melissa Reiman, co-chair of the Centennial committee.

The Centennial Celebration took place the night of Saturday, April 13, at its namesake park. The festivities included entertainment for all ages, in conjunction with the honoring of the past 100 years of the town’s history. Spectators enjoyed performances from the SMU Pom Squad, Highland Park High School Band, and a variety of treats from food trucks.

What is to come still for celebration is the park improvements as well as the implantation of the centennial bricks bought by the families of the community to mark this significant cornerstone in the town’s history.

Among the weekend’s favorite events was the drone show.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like that here, and to have the community come out will be a special celebration,” Corder said.

SMU lies within the town of University Park. University Park was founded in 1924, nine years after SMU was established due to the need to house students and professors alike. At the time of its incorporation, University Park was confined to 515 acres, 380 homes, and 1,200 residents. Today, University Park makes up 2,365 acres, with 7,000 homes to its 25,032 residents per the town website.

“Our city has a lot of rich history and we’ve accomplished a lot,” said Abby Mancini, Marketing Coordinator at University Park. “We have really distinguished ourselves as a great place to live that is safe for families and with many community events throughout the year,” she said. “This centennial is really a celebration of all that the residents, the city council, and staff have accomplished.”