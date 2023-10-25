SMU recovers to beat Rice 3-2 at Saturday’s match-up

The Mustangs packed Moody Coliseum Saturday afternoon to take down Rice for the second time this weekend. This win puts SMU in first place in the American Athletic Conference.

The fourth set was the shift change that the Mustangs needed to secure the win. SMU looked as if they might be out of this match after trailing two sets to one, but with the Mustangs’ defensive pressure, they were able to stop Rice’s momentum and take control of the set.

Middle blocker Emma Clothier and outside hitter Jamison Wheeler combined for seven total kills throughout the set to keep the Mustangs ahead. A set-winning block from Clothier and setter Celia Cullen relit SMU’s fire to dominate the final set.

SMU came out in the fifth set with a quick 4-0 run. They kept the lead the entire set, holding off Rice from coming within three points. The Mustangs outscored Rice in the fifth set on almost every metric. SMU had 10 kills, three blocks and a service ace to give them the win.

Clothier took care of business for the Mustangs offensively with a final kill to make the score 15-10. SMU walked away from the match victorious.

Libero Sina Uluave played an outstanding defensive game for SMU, leading the team with 26 digs. Outside hitter Natalie Perdue proved to be unstoppable. Perdue alone contributed 18.5 points to the Mustangs’ win.

SMU takes on USF in Dallas this Friday night.