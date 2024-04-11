Amazon Prime Leaderboard
SMU football player Theodore "Teddy" Knox suspended in connection to Rice crash

Katie Bergelin, Katie Fay, Ceara Johnson, and Brian Richardson
April 11, 2024
Mark Reese
Theodore Knox poses before the crowd at the SMU game versus UNT.

SMU Athletics has suspended wide receiver #18 Theodore “Teddy” Knox  in connection with the hit-and-run accident involving Rashee Rice on March 30. Dallas Police issued warrants for the arrest of both Knox and Rice on Wednesday. Both face eight counts for their roles in the crash.

“SMU has been notified by Dallas Police of an arrest warrant for Theodore ‘Teddy’ Knox, a student-athlete on the Mustang football team. Knox has been suspended from the team,” said Brad Sutton, SMU’s athletic’s chief of communications.

“We have fully cooperated with law enforcement, other than that we have no further comment,” said Knox’s lawyer Deandra Grant in a text message to The Daily Campus. 

Knox has not turned himself in yet. Grant did not respond to whether or not Knox would turn himself in tonight.

Rice turned himself over to Glenn Heights Police Thursday evening and was transferred and booked south of Dallas to the Desoto Regional Jail. According to WFAA, his combined bond is set at $40,000.

Rashee Rice, now a wide receiver playing for the Kansas City Chiefs in LVIII Super Bowl, catches a ball in a 2022 SMU football game. (Mark Reese)

Knox was a wide receiver while Rice was at SMU.

Sutton said he was unable to speak further on the topic due to federal privacy laws involving student disciplinary proceedings.

In dashcam footage obtained by WFAA, the video of the crash shows one Lamborghini Urus and one Chevrolet Corvette attempting to pass a vehicle in the left lane of North Central Expressway. Local news reports that Rice is connected with both vehicles, with Knox behind the wheel of the Corvette and Rice in the Urus. 

According to The Dallas Morning News, four people sustained minor injuries following the crash and two were transported to the hospital. 

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice penalizes a collision causing injury by up to five years in prison, or up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

The Dallas Police Department issued the following charges against Knox and Rice: 

  • One count of aggravated assault; a felony in the state of Texas. 
  • One count of collision involving serious bodily injury; a possible third-degree felony in the state of Texas.
  • Six counts of collision involving injury. 

Police found personal items in the Lamborghini, including 10.8 grams of marijuana, a check for $16,500, a Chiefs playbook, a credit card and a necklace according to an open records request obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. 

On April 3, Rice acknowledged his role in the crash and took full responsibility for his actions on Instagram. 

Rashee Rice posted an acknowledgement of his role in the crash and took full responsibility for his actions on Instagram.

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident,” Rice wrote on his Instagram story. “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

On April 4, Rice’s attorney, Royce West, gave a 16-minute video statement saying Rice told Dallas Police he was driving the Lamborghini. The police report mentions Knox as the alleged driver of the Corvette. 

“He’s gonna do everything in his power to bring that life back to as normal as possible in terms of injuries, in terms of property damage,” West said. “He’ll make certain that he is responsible for helping them to get through that particular part of this.”

Rice, a 3-star recruit from Ft. Worth suburb North Richland Hills, took SMU by storm during his four years on the Hilltop. Rice started for three years as a receiver and gained his top performance in the 2022-23 season. That year, he caught 96 balls for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

Rice’s top performance led to second-round selection in the NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Rice contributed 938 yards on 79 receptions to the 2023 Chiefs’ Super Bowl run.

The Daily Campus will continue updating this article as more information becomes available.

*Edits have been made to update the current status of Rashee Rice.
About the Contributors
Katie Bergelin, Podcast Producer
As podcast producer, Katie creates engaging podcasts for The DC’s Pony Pod, an award-winning series that can be heard on Spotify. You can catch episodes of “Ask the Expert,” a series that focuses on experts at SMU and in the DFW area. You can also listen to “Money Talks” and “The Reel Deal,” two other series on the Pony Pod that Katie hosts and produces. On “Money Talks,” listeners can expect conversations about unique perspectives in business, finance, and entrepreneurship including a fun but serious episode discussing the viral “girl math” phenomenon. Dive into “The Reel Deal” for a deep conversation with industry professionals about whether the entertainment industry portrays their careers accurately (Yes, Chef!). Katie also works with students interested in developing their own podcasts for production with The DC.You can email her at [email protected] with podcast pitches and other inquiries. You can email her at [email protected].
Katie Fay, Arts & Life Editor
As the Arts and Life Editor, Katie keeps the campus up to date on current and cultural events on and off campus through her reporting and work with the podcast studio. She also occasionally works with the social media team to further engage audiences online.
Ceara Johnson, Managing Editor
As DC's Managing Editor, Johnson focuses on editorial, political and sports journalism. She covers SMU athletics, local politics and sociocultural issues on campus. Contact her at [email protected].
