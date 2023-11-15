Mean Green is no match for Mustangs

SMU surpassed a substantial first-half UNT defense for a 45-21 win against the Mean Green in Ford Stadium on Friday night.

“They hit some runs on us, better than we’d like,” head coach Rhett Lashlee said in a post-game conference.

The Mustangs seemed to be hesitant early on in the matchup, with quarterback Preston Stone backing up nearly 20 yards for each pass he threw from the pocket in the first half, possibly as a result of his recent concussion injury.

The unfortunate slew of injuries the Mustangs have suffered in recent games may put them at a disadvantage going into the final stretch of the season. These injuries include star player Marcus Bryant who “barely walked off the field last week,” according to Lashlee.

The ponies’ backup quarterback, Kevin Jennings, was primed to take the field, should Stone have needed to pull out. Lashlee claimed he had equal faith in both players and would’ve run the same plays regardless of who took the field.

After what appeared to be a less-than-impressive start from SMU offense, including an early first-quarter interception from UNT, the Mustangs were tied 7-7 with the Mean Green with only 4:47 left to go.

As the student section filled out for what was likely one of the few well-attended games of the season, SMU offense secured another touchdown with only seconds left in the first quarter, following the score with another blow to UNT- a personal foul.

Though SMU is historically the victor in their meetups with UNT, this first half saw an electric volley of back-and-forth between the two teams’ defense, possibly being the result of this being UNT’s first year in the same conference as SMU.

The second quarter SMU offense struggled a bit more against UNT, as many risky passes, most thrown by seemingly anxious QB Stone, failed to make completion.

Just in time to turn the mood of the night around comes SMU’s Camar Wheaton doing what he does best, nearly taking the Mustangs to their next touchdown in 2 drives at 11:28 in the second quarter.

Still, this play eventually left the Mustangs empty-handed yet again.

After an incomplete run at a touchdown with 10:42 left in the quarter, it seems UNT is proving to be a more formidable match than the Mustangs originally thought.

Desperate to score, SMU went for a field goal halfway through the second quarter, making the score SMU 17, UNT 7.

UNT responded by securing a touchdown at 7:07 left in the half after SMU’s defense left a pocket wide open for UNT offense to easily run through.

Though the second quarter proved to be painful for some Mustang fans to watch, SMU was able to come back to earth by the third quarter.

“We got our mojo back,” said Lashlee.

The third-quarter fans in Ford Stadium saw the Mustangs struggle through UNT’s defense once more to land a touchdown at 11 minutes into the period. The Mustang defense ran 17 yards in 3 plays for this touchdown.

As the student section slowly dwindled, SMU’s offense regained speed, leaving the score 34-14 at the bottom of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter opened with a handful of false starts for UNT, a point of leverage for the Mustangs at this stage in the game.

The Mustang’s offense took advantage of this leverage by securing a 77-yard touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

UNT, still determined to prove they earned their spot in the American conference, fired off a series of first downs resulting in a 68-yard touchdown towards the bottom of the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs still held steadfast to their conference standing and came out of this year’s UNT matchup victorious, eventually ending the game SMU 45, UNT 21.

The Mustangs next play in Memphis on Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. and are favored to win.