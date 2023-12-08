Toys for Tickets turns unpaid parking tickets into gifts for kids

Latest Stories
    Today is the last day to trade in a gift for a dismissed parking ticket.
    Liz Cruz and Ellen Rogers
    December 8, 2023
    An unwrapped toy can go twice as far this holiday season at SMU. Students, faculty and staff who have an unpaid parking ticket can get it dismissed by donating a toy at 11 locations across campus until Dec. 8.

    The Toys for Tickets gift drive is a partnership between the SMU Staff Association and SMU Parking and ID Services. All toys will be donated to children at Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center, a United Way Service Provider.

    “This is truly a good cause since it benefits children at the holidays,” said Tiffany Powell, vice president of marketing & communications for the SMU Staff Association.

    Drivers can pay off unpaid parking tickets by bringing their unpaid parking tickets and a receipt for the toys. The cost of the toys must be of equal or greater value to the cost of the parking ticket. SMU Parking and ID Services will only accept tickets issued for unauthorized parking, parking without a permit, overtime parking or improper display of a permit.

    One of 11 donation boxes around campus is located by the main desk at Fondren Library. (Ellen Rogers)

    Caroline Anderson, an SMU junior, hasn’t gotten any parking tickets but understands the struggle.

    “I think Toys for Tickets is a great idea because SMU gives a lot of parking tickets throughout the year,” Anderson said. “This way students can give back to a great cause while helping themselves at the same time.”

    Toys can be brought to donation boxes at 12 different campus locations. Tickets and receipts can be brought to Parking and ID Services at Hughes-Trigg Student Center.

    For more information, click here.

