Video Courtesy of Katie Fay A line-up of championship trophies won by Dallas teams.

Dallas sports stars gathered at the George W. Bush Presidential Center last Tuesday to celebrate Dallas being named the No. 1 Sports Business City in 2023 by the Sports Business Journal.

Celebrities like Troy Aikman, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, former Texas Rangers catcher, among others from Dallas’ favorite teams gathered at the Bush center to celebrate.