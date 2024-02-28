Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Latest Stories
Forward Morgan Moseley (12) gets an offensive rebound for the Pirates in Moody.
SMU flops against Eastern Carolina
February 28, 2024
Brooks Thostenson speaks on the importance of entrepreneurs being curious.
More than just a snack: Taos Bakes Co-founder and SMU Alum Speaks at Taos Unleash Entrepreneurship Event
February 28, 2024
The program for SMU Lyric Theatres performance of Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi, Dallas Texas, Sunday February 18, 2024
Love, loss and laughter
February 27, 2024
Aurimas Valujavičius, right, proudly stands waiting to show his new film at Southern Methodist University Frances Anne Moody Hall.
The man who rowed across the Atlantic Ocean visits SMU
February 27, 2024
Antong Lucky (left) embraces a Dallas Police Department officer during collaboration event in 2023.
Dallas nonprofit leader instrumental in transforming communities to speak at SMU
February 26, 2024
Glass encasing of outfits worn by punk bands and famous designers like Vivienne Westwood line the hall to the exhibit.
SMU’s new art exhibit transports viewers into the era of punk and new wave
February 22, 2024

More than just a snack: Taos Bakes Co-founder and SMU Alum Speaks at Taos Unleash Entrepreneurship Event

Taylor Good, Contributor
February 28, 2024
Brooks+Thostenson+speaks+on+the+importance+of+entrepreneurs+being+curious.
Gallery4 Photos
Taylor Good
Brooks Thostenson speaks on the importance of entrepreneurs being curious.

SMU-in-Taos hosted its annual Unleash Entrepreneurship event in the Moody Graduate Auditorium on Thursday, Feb. 22 where Mustangs had the opportunity to hear from Taos Bakes co-founder and SMU alumni, Brooks Thostenson. The Taos Bakes co-founder spoke candidly about his entrepreneurship journey and provided tips for students on how to successfully start a business.

Lecture attendees listen closely to the Taos Bakes founder. (Taylor Good)

This lecture was part of a series of SMU-in-Taos hosted events created to encourage students to explore study abroad opportunities: In early February, the organization boosted student interest by distributing sopapillas and s’mores at Umphrey Lee Dining Hall and popcorn at Arnold Dining Hall. Assistant Director Cristalle Choi and Coordinator Lorene Sugars hosted this latest event, distributing granola bars to attendees near the entrance.

Taos Bakes was created in 2010 by Thostenson and longtime friends Kyle Hawari and Drew Dickey and was sparked by their concerns about the lack of nutritional value in popular granola bars. Their mission is to provide consumers with a guilt-free snack experience devoid of ingredients like processed sugars and soy.

“We believe in changing people’s perspectives with food by creating experiences, and we just happen to make that product”, Thostenson said.

The company’s packaging differentiates itself from the standard, homogenized design seen on other popular products. Each flavor of granola bar a consumer purchases boasts a fun, hungry cartoon character.

(Left to Right) SMU-in-Taos Assistant Director Cristalle Choi and Coordinator Lorene Sugars poses with Taos Bakes granola bars. (Taylor Good)

“Every bar that is on the table is different from the next,” he said. “That’s intentional. We purposely make bars different from the rest, and we purposely give people options. That’s a part of our ethos.”

Albeit the rapid success of Taos Bakes, Thostenson isn’t hyper-fixated on the profit or the number of units they were able to sell.

“If our only goal was to make money, then we would cheapen the product, thicken the margin, and reduce the quality,” he said. “On paper, the financials technically look better, but it’s a very short side of the bank because, over time, it doesn’t follow that.”

Thostenson encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to avoid society’s definition of success: accumulating millions of dollars going above the quota. Instead, they should create and adhere to a deeply purposeful and authentic mission, he said.

“If you’re putting a business plan together, figure out what your why is,” Thostenson said. “It will be one of the most beneficial things and it will inform everything you do in your business.”

This redefining of societal expectations for businesses was a process Thostenson had to undergo during the beginning stages of the company. Formerly an employee at a high-paying corporate job, he had to realize that achieving monetary success isn’t his true purpose.

“I thought about 11 million units, then I thought about 11 million bars, then I thought about 11 million people eating our bars,” Thostenson said. “What happened was this phenomenal image changed my brain where I was able to translate bars into moments, and I thought about 11 million different moments of people actually consuming our products. That point, my business meant something.”

One of the unique character designs for each flavor of granola bar. (Courtesy of TaosBakes.com)

Thostenson credits his curiosity as the reason behind Taos Bakes’s success. Curiosity, he believes, is at the epicenter for entrepreneurship.

“I choose curiosity first because I think it’s extremely important for curiosity to be at the epicenter for entrepreneurship,” he said. “Entrepreneurs are really good at asking questions about problems. If you ask enough questions, you start looking for answers. If you start looking for answers long enough, you’ll start finding solutions.”

Senior Dylan Ott appreciated Thostenson’s emphasis on creating an experience for their consumers through their products.

“I really liked how he was talking about making an ongoing relationship with people,” Ott said.

Senior Lucie Breton, along with the other attendees, fell in love with the company’s unique approach to marketing.

“I love his brand and how he markets his products,” Breton said.

If you want to learn more about Taos Bakes, visit their website at https://www.taosbakes.com/ or follow their Instagram at @taosbakes.
More to Discover
More in Featured
Aurimas Valujavičius, right, proudly stands waiting to show his new film at Southern Methodist University Frances Anne Moody Hall.
The man who rowed across the Atlantic Ocean visits SMU
No. 0 BJ Edwards dribbles the ball across the court against Memphis.
Mustangs Send Memphis Packing in Blowout Win
SMUs Adam Neff serves against Jordan Thompson in the Dallas Open college night.
SMU’s Adam Neff takes on Dallas Open
Dr. Lee Spencer (left) and Cynthia Pursley (right) speaking at the the Prevent and Protect Project kickoff, Dallas Texas, Wednesday January 31, 2024 (©2024/Mikaila Neverson/SMU)
Making Narcan Accessible: SMU Senate's Prevent and Protect Project
Pamela Zeigler-Petty speaking among the panelists at Fade to Black: Transitioning from Student to Professional on Feb. 1.
Fade to Black Career Panel kicks off Black History Month
What you need to know about FAFSA

The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in