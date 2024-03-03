Latest Stories
1. You will need: a cereal box, a white piece of paper, scissors, tape, aluminum foil and a pen.
Make your own Solar Eclipse glasses
March 3, 2024
Lisa Frankenstein was released to theaters Feb. 9th and was released to digital platforms Feb. 27.
"Lisa Frankenstein" Review
February 29, 2024
Forward Morgan Moseley (12) gets an offensive rebound for the Pirates in Moody.
SMU flops against Eastern Carolina
February 28, 2024
Brooks Thostenson speaks on the importance of entrepreneurs being curious.
More than just a snack: Taos Bakes Co-founder and SMU Alum Speaks at Taos Unleash Entrepreneurship Event
February 28, 2024
The program for SMU Lyric Theatres performance of Suor Angelica and Gianni Schicchi, Dallas Texas, Sunday February 18, 2024
Love, loss and laughter
February 27, 2024
Aurimas Valujavičius, right, proudly stands waiting to show his new film at Southern Methodist University Frances Anne Moody Hall.
The man who rowed across the Atlantic Ocean visits SMU
February 27, 2024

    Ellis Rold, Editor-in-Chief
    March 3, 2024
    Ellis Rold
    1. You will need: a cereal box, a white piece of paper, scissors, tape, aluminum foil and a pen.
    About the Contributor
    Ellis Rold, Editor-in-Chief
    As the DC's editor-in-chief, Rold primarily focuses on investigative reporting. She covers SMU Greek life, administration, Student Senate and more. Contact her at [email protected].

