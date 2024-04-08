TBT Leaderboard
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

Join The DC on Dallas Lawn from 12 - 2 p.m. to watch the 2024 eclipse.
SMU spots to view the 2024 Eclipse
Elizabeth Guevara, Chief of Staff • April 8, 2024
AI technology is changing how professors teach.
Professors, ethics, and AI. Oh my!
April 5, 2024
The 111th Student Senate election is open until noon on April 5th.
Voting is live for SMU
April 4, 2024
Joseph Daniel poses with his wine.
The wine that Eclipses all others
April 4, 2024
Join The DC on Dallas Lawn from 12 – 2 p.m. to watch the 2024 eclipse.

Dallas lies in the path of totality for the 2024 eclipse tomorrow. This means if you walk outside at 1:40 p.m. that it will be completely dark across campus for about four minutes.

SMU and its clubs are preparing for this momentous event. According to an SMU Aware notification, they will have a limited amount of solar eclipse glasses to give out, starting at 10:30 a.m. on the main quad and the plaza surrounding the Val and Frank Late Fountain, just east of Dedman Life Sciences Building.

Students are encouraged to bring their own solar eclipse viewing glasses that follow the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard. Students should also be aware that there may be extreme traffic, due to the extensive visitors and are encouraged to travel cautiously.

Total Eclipse of the DIG
Start the day by creating your own pinhole projector with the Deason Innovation Gym. The DIG will be open from 9 – 12 a.m. in Caruth Hall, and you can come and go to create your projector. Then take your projector or glasses and join the DIG outside of Caruth Hall to watch the eclipse at 1 p.m. with snacks.

Total Eclipse of the Art
If you want to be with the beautiful sculptures and landscaping of the Meadows Museum’s Sculpture Plaza, join the Meadows Museum from 12 – 2:30 p.m. They will offer a limited amount of viewing glasses.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party with the Dedman Law Office
If you are a law student or want a fun place to view the eclipse, join the Dedman Law Office from 12:15 – 2:00 p.m. in the law quad. The dress code for this event is black and white, and they will offer free glasses and cookies.
About the Contributor
Elizabeth Guevara, Deputy Managing Editor & Chief of Staff
As deputy managing editor and chief of staff, Elizabeth supervises all reporters and editors in conjunction with the EIC and managing editor to ensure reporter development and story coverage. She also regularly communicates with the writers and editors to keep a regular flow of stories in the newsroom.
