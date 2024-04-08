SMU spots to view the 2024 Eclipse

Dallas lies in the path of totality for the 2024 eclipse tomorrow. This means if you walk outside at 1:40 p.m. that it will be completely dark across campus for about four minutes.

SMU and its clubs are preparing for this momentous event. According to an SMU Aware notification, they will have a limited amount of solar eclipse glasses to give out, starting at 10:30 a.m. on the main quad and the plaza surrounding the Val and Frank Late Fountain, just east of Dedman Life Sciences Building.

Students are encouraged to bring their own solar eclipse viewing glasses that follow the ISO 12312-2 international safety standard. Students should also be aware that there may be extreme traffic, due to the extensive visitors and are encouraged to travel cautiously.

Total Eclipse of the DIG

Start the day by creating your own pinhole projector with the Deason Innovation Gym. The DIG will be open from 9 – 12 a.m. in Caruth Hall, and you can come and go to create your projector. Then take your projector or glasses and join the DIG outside of Caruth Hall to watch the eclipse at 1 p.m. with snacks.

Total Eclipse of the Art

If you want to be with the beautiful sculptures and landscaping of the Meadows Museum’s Sculpture Plaza, join the Meadows Museum from 12 – 2:30 p.m. They will offer a limited amount of viewing glasses.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party with the Dedman Law Office

If you are a law student or want a fun place to view the eclipse, join the Dedman Law Office from 12:15 – 2:00 p.m. in the law quad. The dress code for this event is black and white, and they will offer free glasses and cookies.