Carpediem Homes
Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Recent Stories
Reverend Cecil Williams was best known as the radically inclusive pastor of Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco.
Cecil Williams, pastor and civil rights activist, dies at 94
Libby Dorin, Contributor • May 2, 2024
In one of the Jeanne Roach Johnson Music Practice Room Complex rooms, a student found political graffiti related to the war in Gaza.
Police investigate political graffiti found in a Meadows music practice room
May 2, 2024
SMU police the campus at night, looking to keep the students, grounds and buildings safe.
Behind the Badge
April 29, 2024
The audience listens to the engaging conversation of the panelists at the 2nd annual AAPI symposium.
AAPI symposium promotes allyship and community building
April 26, 2024
Instagram

Police investigate political graffiti found in a Meadows music practice room

Katie Fay, Arts & Life Editor
May 2, 2024
In+one+of+the+Jeanne+Roach+Johnson+Music+Practice+Room+Complex+rooms%2C+a+student+found+political+graffiti+related+to+the+war+in+Gaza.
Contributed photo
In one of the Jeanne Roach Johnson Music Practice Room Complex rooms, a student found political graffiti related to the war in Gaza.

An SMU voice student found the inscription “Free Palestine = Kill Jews” on the wall of one of the music practice rooms in the Owen Arts Center on Tuesday.

The handwriting is slightly different on either side of the equals sign, meaning that the graffiti could have been written by two different people. There was a drawing of a heart next to the words “Free Palestine.”

The handwriting is slightly different on either side of the equals sign, meaning that the graffiti could have been written by two different people.

SMU Police Captain Jimmy Winn confirmed to The Daily Campus that an investigation into the graffiti is underway.

A voice student reported the graffiti to Barbara Hill Moore, Meadows’ senior associate dean for faculty and professor of voice. Professor Moore declined to give a statement until the investigation has been completed. She did tell The Daily Campus that she hopes the graffiti is an isolated incident.

The graffiti comes at a time of rising tensions across U.S. college campuses over the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups, including numerous protests and encampments. However, other than a pro-Palestine walk-out led by SMU’s Palestine Solidarity Committee in late January, there have not been student-led protests on this campus.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The Daily Campus will update this story as more information becomes available.
More to Discover
More in Breaking
Theodore Teddy Knox poses before the crowd at the SMU game versus UNT, in 2023. Knox is now suspended for his alleged role in the crash on March 30.
UPDATE: Knox free on bond
Dr. Joel Meyers shows a map of the 2024 total solar eclipse.
Total eclipse rooted in rich history
(from left to right) Athletic Director Rick Hart, David Miller, new head coach Andy Enfield, and R. Gerald Turner pose for the cameras with an Enfield SMU basketball jersey.
Andy Enfield is the new head coach of Mustang basketball
SMUs Tyreek Smith dunks as the Mustangs run up the scoreboard against Memphis in Moody Coliseum.
SMU finds new head coach for men’s basketball
Chuck Harris, defends the ball from Memphis before either team scores in Moody.
Ponies part with Lanier
Students gather with signs at a walkout on Dallas Hall lawn.
SMU students walk out with Palestine Solidarity Committee
More in News
Reverend Cecil Williams was best known as the radically inclusive pastor of Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco.
Cecil Williams, pastor and civil rights activist, dies at 94
The audience listens to the engaging conversation of the panelists at the 2nd annual AAPI symposium.
AAPI symposium promotes allyship and community building
A closed sign appeared on the door of Foxtrots Hillcrest location across from SMU at around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Foxtrot's abrupt closing leaves SMU students jobless
SMU Juniors Jaisan Avery and Kayla Spears paint together during Curlchella hosted by SMU Fro, Dallas Texas, Wednesday April 17, 2024 (©2024/Mikaila Neverson/SMU).
SMU Fro's Curlchella recap
SMU Equestrian won its second consecutive NCEA National Championship.
With five athletes named Ariat All-Americans, the SMU equestrian team is the 2024 NCEA Champion
Mayor Stewart speaks at the 100th Anniversary Dedication Ceremony.
University Park turns 100!
About the Contributor
Katie Fay
Katie Fay, Arts & Life Editor
As the Arts and Life Editor, Katie keeps the campus up to date on current and cultural events on and off campus through her reporting and work with the podcast studio. She also occasionally works with the social media team to further engage audiences online.
TBT Leaderboard

The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in