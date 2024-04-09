Grimaldis Leaderboard
Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Recent Stories
Capri Wosss DJ set up at a student art exhibit.
Back on Air
Grace Bair, Social Media Editor • April 9, 2024
Students, staff, and community members gather to watch the eclipse surpass totality Monday, April 8, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. People set up chairs and blankets as they watch the solar eclipse on Dallas Hall lawn. (©EllaMiller/SMU)
WE LOOKED UP!
April 9, 2024
Dr. Joel Meyers shows a map of the 2024 total solar eclipse.
Total eclipse rooted in rich history
April 8, 2024
Join The DC on Dallas Lawn from 12 - 2 p.m. to watch the 2024 eclipse.
SMU spots to view the 2024 Eclipse
April 8, 2024
Instagram

Back on Air

The revival of radio at SMU
Grace Bair, Social Media Editor
April 9, 2024
Capri+Wosss+DJ+set+up+at+a+student+art+exhibit.
Photo courtesy of Capri Woss
Capri Woss’s DJ set up at a student art exhibit.

Capri Woss sits at her computer in a booth in Fondren library, pops her headphones in and loads the software needed for her upcoming radio broadcast. She connects the Spotify playlist she made and selects a photo for the background. Woss broadcasts live amid an audio backdrop of lively conversation and the sounds of drinks being made at the Starbucks in SMU’s Fondren Library. After two songs play, Woss greets her audience and asks if they have any song requests before she plays her next curated song.

Radio debuted on SMU’s campus in 1947, under the name KSMU, but in 2011 the station, then known as KPNI, shut down due to a lack of funding. However, last spring, Woss, then a junior at SMU, had a plan to bring radio back. The path to getting radio re-established was not easy. After months of pushback and confusion she finally found a source of contact, a faculty member who could help her start her own organization. In order to present before the SMU Senate, Woss needed to find a faculty advisor, officers and at least 10 members. Without a lot of experience in a leadership position, Woss took to Instagram to find her first members.

“I contacted someone from Instagram that I had never met in real life only because they would post songs that I liked on their story,” Woss said. “I was like, ‘You know what? I bet this person that’s so confident about sharing their music tastes would enjoy getting the college radio reinstated.’”

Capri Woss, founder of SMURF, interviews the singer of band Cryogeyser. (Photo courtesy of Capri Woss)

Once Woss assembled her team of four officers, they took to Instagram again and promoted SMU Radio Frequency (S.M.U.R.F.) applications for potential new members to join.

S.M.U.R.F. Vice President, SMU senior and fellow music lover Zach Perez, eagerly wanted to help Woss establish the program when he first heard about it last year.

“Music has always been the way I have expressed myself and showed how I’m feeling,” Perez said. “When I found out a group of students were planning to start a radio club, I jumped at the opportunity to be a part of building it up.”

Perez is currently pursuing degrees in film and media studies as well as corporate communication and public affairs in addition to being a member of S.M.U.R.F.

Woss’s interest for music started at a young age and developed into an all-consuming love. In high school, Woss and her friends participated in their school radio program. There, she found her love for sharing the music she loves with others. When she graduated and began attending SMU, she found herself yearning for a similar experience.

“I didn’t know if it would bother me not to have a radio [station] here until I started seeing all of my friends from home, doing college radio at their school,” Woss said. “I was like we need to get this.”

While she has always had a passion for music, Woss currently majors in biology and studio art and minors in chemistry and art history.

Sharing music with others connects Woss with students at SMU with similar interests. SMU junior and biology major Robin Kinagomba joined the program for that exact reason.

“I wanted to join S.M.U.R.F because I love music and I believed that having a community at SMU made for music would be good for bringing more students together,” Kinagomba said.

Creative communications officer Jordan Naivar joined for a similar reason.

“I think finding your crowd can be a real challenge coming into college, music is a way to find those you share interests with,” Naivar said. “Expressing yourself through music is one of the best ways to connect with anyone.”

S.M.U.R.F. also connects Naivar to her long distance friends and relatives when they tune into her broadcast. While majoring in creative computing and minoring in graphic design and advertising, she finds time each week to make new playlists and expand her music taste.

Woss and her officers have big plans for the future of S.M.U.R.F.

“I think [we want a] Battle of the Bands, we would try to get local Denton, SMU and Dallas bands to come and then set that up here and broadcast it,” Woss said. “That’s the goal.”
More to Discover
More in The DC
Atrion Sorrells, student filmmaker and entrepreneur who has worked on an Emmy-Award-winning film and has his own production company, AStyle Productions
Lights, Camera, Atrion
Sassy waits for her feeding bowl to be filled
Curious Cats on Campus
The DC - Spring Issue 2024
The DC Spring 2024 Issue
The observatory sits behind Dallas Hall on Daniel Street
What is that?
Ken Mattox and Melody Mattox hold hands in celebration of their 30th year anniversary at the place they were proposed to.
Love at SMU
Eric Dickerson and Craig James were the superstars of SMU Football in the 1980s. Their reign eventually ended after the university was busted for paying players illegally. Courtesy of SMU Libraries.
From ponies to cash cows: SMU football heads for new beginnings
About the Contributor
Grace Bair, Social Media Editor
As a social media editor I make and post a variety of content across all of the Daily Campus social media accounts. The DC social media accounts reflect on the work being done by other members of the Daily Campus staff. I work alongside the editors to ensure that the SMU community is being kept up to date on the most recent news happening around campus.
Grimaldis Leaderboard

The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in