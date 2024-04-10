New Kids on the Block

SMU’s Panhellenic Council re-welcomed a new sorority to the Hilltop this year: Alpha Delta Pi. This sorority looks to reestablish and rebrand itself after its exit in 1998 for low recruitment.

During the 2023 fall semester, SMU’s Panhellenic Council announced the sorority’s return to campus in a statement on its website.

Since ADPi is a brand new chapter, it’s taking time for the organization to choose executive members and leadership.

Jen Dickinson, national senior director of membership engagement for ADPi, said the sorority has a longstanding history with SMU and was excited to be back on the Hilltop.

“Our Alpha Zeta chapter was initially founded the same year as the institution in 1915 and remained active on campus for more than 80 years. We have long hoped for an opportunity to reestablish this chapter,” Dickinson said.

SMU sorority life has seen several changes over the last few years. Another sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, was suspended from campus for allegations of hazing in 2022. Gamma Phi Beta, will leave campus after this school year.

The university also announced in January 2024 that formal recruitment will happen in the fall instead of the spring, starting in August 2024.

The History of ADPi

As one of the first sororities established, ADPi was founded May 5, 1851, at Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia by six women.

In its establishing documents it was written that ADPi’s “[live] for each other.” This is the driving force behind the deeply bonded sisterhood within the sorority.

Melody Mattox, SMU class of 1991 alumna, said this motto is what keeps her connected to her sorority sisters.

“The ADPi’s Alpha Zeta chapter sticks together no matter how many years have passed,” Mattox said. “We also kept our house viable by running it as a Panhellenic House for 20+ years with the hope we’d return.”

Recruitment

ADPi’s recruitment process in January 2024 was different from other sororities. Junior Marian Perez said she rushed ADPi to connect with more girls on campus and to participate in a calmer rush process.

“Rushing was definitely way more laid back than I thought…one of the reasons why I didn’t rush was because of how crazy and hectic it seemed to me but then I saw this opportunity and was super excited,” Perez said.

Carolyn Baran, sophomore, said she wanted to be part of Greek life at SMU and her experience with ADPi has been rewarding so far.

“I’m loving the people I’ve met,” she said. “They’re honestly some of my new favorite people and we don’t ever leave each other’s sides. The first night after everyone got their bids, everyone clicked and it was such a good time.”

Shine bright like a diamond: Looking to the Future

The excitement about this new chapter buzzes between current members and alumni.

“Our alumnae are very excited,” Dikinson said. “These women are ready and excited to support this new chapter.”

Perez said her hopes are high for her pledge class and sorority as it settles into the Greek community.

“I want us to maintain a good image, but I really want future members to want to join something that they feel a part of and where everyone feels included,” Perez said.

Baran hopes to have a full pledge class and maintain good relationships with other fraternities and sororities as they engage with one another for mixer season.

“I’m hoping we have good relations with all the sororities and frats and have a lot of fun at the social events,” Baran said.