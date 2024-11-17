SMU redeems Fenway Bowl heartbreak with victory over Boston College

SMU defeats Boston College 38-28 in a thrilling game, keeping their conference winning-streak alive. SMU continues to improve their CFP ranking and now find themselves just a spot away from making the playoff game.

The stadium was full and the fans were loud. The Mustangs took advantage of this energy to keep the Eagles trailing behind them. However, coach Rhett Lashlee believes Boston College put up a fight that kept the team on their toes.

“I credit Boston College,” Lashlee said. “They did a really nice job of running the ball and grinding out the clock and just kind of being hard to get off the field.”

The fans indirectly contributed to the Mustang win, showing their support in staggering numbers. This was the third home game in a row where fans sold out Ford Stadium.

“Big shout out to our crowd, to our student section,” Lashlee said. “They were there in the fourth quarter when we needed them.”

QB Kevin Jennings found ways to get the ball to receivers who were defended tightly. Jennings slipped out of some near-close sacks with defenders only inches away from taking him down.

“Kevin and our wide receivers had a really good night,” Lashlee said. “We missed a few, then we were able to get our balance going again and run the ball a little bit better in the third quarter.”

As the season continues, fourth quarter games become tighter and more contested. The Mustangs have faced challenges before, said safety Isaiah Nwokobia. The game against Duke opened the Mustangs eyes to the threats that come from playing tough opponents.

“We’ve been tested before, it’s not new to us,” Nwokobia said. “We know what we got to do, we got to stay together, continue to fight and continue to just do what we’re supposed to do.”

Jennings feels confident in the way the team is playing. The Mustangs use this in games, especially as they set their sights on higher CFP rankings, the ACC Championship and a spot at the College Football Playoff game.

“Good teams find a way to win games,” Jennings said. “That’s what we are going to continue to do.”

With only two games left in the regular season, the Mustangs will face off against Virginia in Charlottesville next Saturday, and Cal Berkeley at home on Nov. 30.