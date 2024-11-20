SMU alumnus Dr. Jesus F. Martinez reshapes Sunset High School’s legacy with heart

For nearly a century, Sunset High School has lived powerfully through numerous historical events, from the Great Depression, World War II, the Civil Rights Movement, and school desegregation in the 70s. With such a storied past, it is no surprise that Dallas ISD chose a principal that could stand on par with the legacy of Sunset.

Known for always wearing suits with extravagant cowboy boots, Dr. Jesus F. Martinez has served Sunset High School for the past four years as its lead principal.

An alumnus of SMU and a native of Oak Cliff, Dr. Martinez has transformed himself into a beacon of hope for underrepresented students.

Wearing his unmistakable signature look, he sat on a red chair with sunglasses perched on top of his head during a recent interview.

“I think anytime you’re a principal, especially when you can see yourself in the students, you have to know that you’re an example,” he said. “I hope that my example is one that they could follow, and one that is to achieve more.”

His early life

“It wasn’t easy growing up, but I enjoyed my upbringing,” Martinez said.

Growing up in Oak Cliff, Dr. Martinez experienced firsthand the disadvantages and hardships that often come with being a minority student.

“I got in trouble several times. I was arrested in seventh grade, and that was a life changing moment,” he said.

For him, this was the turning point in the trajectory of his life. Martinez understood at an early age that the choices he made during his adolescent years would define the rest of his life for him.

With a new ambition for better opportunities, he enrolled in Dallas ISD’s magnet high school, the Science & Engineering Magnet at Townview.

At Townview he was selected as a National Merit Scholar semi-finalist. Although he wasn’t awarded the scholarship, he was given the tools necessary to strive academically which led him to SMU.

“My journey brought me to SMU on scholarship, academically. And, to me, those experiences are something I would want for all of our students,” Martinez said.

A change in career path

“I never wanted to be an educator. I kind of accidentally fell into it,” he admitted.

After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from SMU, Martinez originally planned to teach for one year before applying to law school to pursue a career as an attorney. Without realizing it, he would soon fall in love with education.

“I loved every facet of what it was to be in the classroom. I loved the students and the interactions,” Martinez recalled, his eyes lighting up passion.

Martinez’s first official placement with Dallas ISD was at Greiner Middle School as an eighth grade English teacher, assistant football coach and soccer coach – coincidentally the same school he had attended as a student.

It wasn’t long before he would rise through the ranks and become a principal. He began as a middle school principal, high school principal, and dean of students for Irving ISD. He later stepped into the role of principal of Sunset High School, and now his current position, an Executive Director for DISD where he oversees Spruce High School, Seagoville High School, Seagoville Middle School, and Comstock Middle School.

“To this day, as a principal and in my current role, I always say it’s a privilege to do this and get paid for it because it is so much fun,” he said.

His impact on Sunset

During his time as lead principal, Martinez’s most important goal was to increase student agency.

“My proudest achievements during my time at Sunset were students going from not knowing what high school is about, to really owning their high school experience,” he said.

With students feeling more comfortable in their educational experience, Sunset was able to double the size of its renowned marching band and triple the size of its cheer and dance teams.

A graduate of Sunset and now a sophomore at SMU, Nelyda Salas, shared a rich memory with Martinez.

“He was able to offer me an internship with his brother-in-law. That internship allowed me to deepen my interest in immigration law, and made me realize that I love law.” Salas said.

Even though Martinez did not take up an education in law, he managed to bring forth that passion in Salas.

Students were not his only concern. He saw that parents at Sunset were timid to voice their opinions. His words of encouragement to them were impactful.

“I don’t care if you don’t speak the language. I don’t care if you’re not from this country, your child is a student here. This belongs to you,” he said.

Before his arrival at Sunset, the graduation rate was around 84%. After his tenure, the projected graduation rate is 94%.

Anthony Giles Valdez, a counselor at Sunset, praised Martinez’s efforts.

“A large part of his tenure at Sunset included creating a student culture where students understood their role in earning a high school diploma; it would not be given to them,” he said.

His future

With the constant reminder of the importance Sunset holds on his mind, Martinez’s humility is palpable.

“It’s been a privilege and an honor to be part of something that is bigger than you and that will outlast you,” Martinez said.

Sunset celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2025. Sunset is planning to host a parade and a golf tournament to celebrate this accomplishment.

Even though his time at Sunset has ended, his ambition for helping students has not. With each step he takes, he leaves an imprint of hope. His journey as an educator will continue to fortify the success of students in Dallas.

“My goal would be one day to be a superintendent, “ he said. “That’s the goal.”