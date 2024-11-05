The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

Homecoming through the eyes of Mustangs big and small

Mikaila Neverson, Podcast Producer
November 4, 2024
Mikaila Neverson
SMU and Pitt fans standing and watching football on the Boulevard, Dallas Texas, Saturday, November 2, 2024 (©2024/Mikaila Neverson).

SMU Homecoming week ran from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2 with the main attraction being the SMU Mustangs facing the Pittsburgh Panthers in a highly anticipated ranked matchup.

Homecoming weekend at SMU brings family and friends from around the country to gather and celebrate as a community. For returning alumni, it can feel exciting to see how the campus has changed since their graduation.

“It’s fun to see how the campus is the same but also how much it’s changed,” alumna Kaylee Sessoins said. “Everywhere you go you see a familiar face, that’s what we loved about SMU when we were here. It’s a big school with a small school feel so anywhere you go, you know people.”

Out on the Boulevard, fans and families alike enjoy the Homecoming experience as it is an opportunity to connect with friends and pass on their love of SMU to a new generation of ponies.

Matt Petka, a graduate from the class of 1992, and his daughter Willa, both enjoyed the parade, football game and Peruna during homecoming weekend.

Matt Petka and his daughter Willa on the Boulevard, Dallas Texas, Saturday, November 2, 2024 (©2024/Mikaila Neverson). (Mikaila Neverson)

“I like hanging out and getting stuff,” Willa said.

Each Homecoming brews a lot of excitement at SMU, but this year felt different. With the Mustangs dominating in the ACC, alumni returning felt the excitement on campus.

Sara Junkin-Luxen, a 2005 Meadows graduate, and her daughter, Ruby, both felt the excitement on the Hilltop.

“The energy back on campus is my favorite part of Homecoming,” Junkin said. “It’s been so exciting to see the football team doing so great. I also love reconnecting with old friends. It’s just always a good time.” Her daughter, Ruby, said Peruna made her Homecoming weekend exciting.

Brad Brooks, a graduate from the class of 1990, said he’s been Boulevarding for the past 15 years, attends every game, and always looks forward to Homecoming.

“We’re local so we come to all the games. We’ve been tailgating for the past 15 years but for homecoming, you get to see friends you haven’t seen in forever. I’ve got two daughters that are nine and 12, and they are 100 percent SMU and this is one of their favorite days of the year,” Brooks said. “The parade, the candy, the cheerleaders – it’s part of our life and part of our community.”

For Mustangs big and small, current students and alumni, Homecoming weekend brings everyone together to celebrate as one big Mustang family.

