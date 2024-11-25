Men’s basketball failed to keep up first quarter score against Mississippi State

Despite an intense battle, the Mustangs fell 84-79 to Mississippi State after failing to keep their first quarter lead.

SMU found themselves in a tight battle with Mississippi State throughout the first half. Matt Cross dominated on the court, contributing defensively with several rebounds, while hustling on the offensive glass helped keep SMU in striking distance.

Despite some early missed shots from Boopie Miller, SMU found their rhythm with key plays from Yohan Traore and Cross. Traore hit a jumper and had strong moments in the paint while Cross drained a crucial three-pointer. However, Mississippi State responded with sharp shooting and timely turnovers, keeping the game close. At the half, SMU clung to a narrow 38-33 lead.

Mississippi State came out of the break with a renewed intensity. SMU tied the game quickly with a dunk from Yohan Traore. Mississippi State’s defense remained stingy, forcing crucial turnovers and grabbing important rebounds as SMU attempted to battle back. Boopie Miller continued to be a key contributor, sinking free throws and making plays on both ends.

With each team exchanging leads on the scoreboard, SMU’s shooting ranges and costly turnovers—especially a few missed three-pointers by Miller—hurt their chances at a win. Mississippi State took full advantage, with KeShawn Murphy hitting big shots and securing key boards to extend their lead.

In the final minutes, Chuck Harris shot for a couple key baskets to further the Mustangs’ lead on the scoreboard. SMU tried to rally with late three-pointers as Mississippi State’s defense held firm.

Despite a final saving effort from Matt Cross and Boopie Miller, who both played and contributed major key points towards the end, SMU couldn’t overcome Mississippi State in the final minutes of the game.

Post-game, Coach Enfield spoke about the team’s poor second half performance.

“I feel like we could’ve played a lot better in the second half, I feel as though we were being strategic but not as strategic as we could be,” Enfield said.“But I know that we will bounce back.”

The Mustangs will return for redemption in California tomorrow night, Nov. 26 at the Acrisure Holiday Invitational where they play California Baptist University at 8:30 p.m.