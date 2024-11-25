The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Categories:

Men’s basketball failed to keep up first quarter score against Mississippi State

Kennedy Hardeman, Contributor
November 25, 2024
Chloe Casdorph
SMU Men’s basketball team plays against Mississippi State at home in Moody colosseum in Dallas, Texas, on November 22, 2024

Despite an intense battle, the Mustangs fell 84-79 to Mississippi State after failing to keep their first quarter lead.

SMU found themselves in a tight battle with Mississippi State throughout the first half. Matt Cross dominated on the court, contributing defensively with several rebounds, while hustling on the offensive glass helped keep SMU in striking distance.

Despite some early missed shots from Boopie Miller, SMU found their rhythm with key plays from Yohan Traore and Cross. Traore hit a jumper and had strong moments in the paint while Cross drained a crucial three-pointer. However, Mississippi State responded with sharp shooting and timely turnovers, keeping the game close. At the half, SMU clung to a narrow 38-33 lead.

Mississippi State came out of the break with a renewed intensity. SMU tied the game quickly with a dunk from Yohan Traore. Mississippi State’s defense remained stingy, forcing crucial turnovers and grabbing important rebounds as SMU attempted to battle back. Boopie Miller continued to be a key contributor, sinking free throws and making plays on both ends.

With each team exchanging leads on the scoreboard, SMU’s shooting ranges and costly turnovers—especially a few missed three-pointers by Miller—hurt their chances at a win. Mississippi State took full advantage, with KeShawn Murphy hitting big shots and securing key boards to extend their lead.

In the final minutes, Chuck Harris shot for a couple key baskets to further the Mustangs’ lead on the scoreboard. SMU tried to rally with late three-pointers as Mississippi State’s defense held firm.

Despite a final saving effort from Matt Cross and Boopie Miller, who both played and contributed major key points towards the end, SMU couldn’t overcome Mississippi State in the final minutes of the game.

Post-game, Coach Enfield spoke about the team’s poor second half performance.

“I feel like we could’ve played a lot better in the second half, I feel as though we were being strategic but not as strategic as we could be,” Enfield said.“But I know that we will bounce back.”

The Mustangs will return for redemption in California tomorrow night, Nov. 26 at the Acrisure Holiday Invitational where they play California Baptist University at 8:30 p.m.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Strong offensive in mens's basketball leads to victory against Prairie View A&M
Strong offensive in mens's basketball leads to victory against Prairie View A&M
SMU Women's basketball falls to Old Dominion University in close game
SMU Women's basketball falls to Old Dominion University in close game
SMU men's basketball came out on top against UNC-Greensboro in Moody Coliseum.
Men’s basketball maintains winning momentum with a win over UNCG
SMU basketball player, B.J. Edwards dribbles the ball while Florida A&M basketball player, Kaleb Washington attempts to block him during the game at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas on November 7, 2024.
Men’s basketball recap: SMU defeats Florida A&M
SMU Women’s basketball defeats North Carolina in season home opener
SMU Women’s basketball defeats North Carolina in season home opener
The Mustangs toppled the Texans in their home opener game in Moody Coliseum.
SMU marks ACC, ‘Enfield Era’ with 96-62 victory over Tarleton State
More in Men's
SMU men’s soccer falls to Wake Forest in ACC Championship quarterfinal match
SMU men’s soccer falls to Wake Forest in ACC Championship quarterfinal match
(from left to right) Athletic Director Rick Hart, David Miller, new head coach Andy Enfield, and R. Gerald Turner pose for the cameras with an Enfield SMU basketball jersey.
Andy Enfield is the new head coach of Mustang basketball
SMU Guard Zhuric Phelps shoots a three-point-shot over UTSA forward Trey Edmunds
Men's basketball stopped by UTSA scoring intensity
Forward Chantae Embry defends the ball against UC Riverside.
Men and Women's Basketball season opener
SMU Defender, Mads Westergren #4 (middle) celebrating his goal with teammates
SMU Men's Soccer keeps momentum against Memphis
SMU and UTRGV men's soccer players line up on the field at the August 24 match at Washburne Stadium.
SMU bests UTRGV in season opener
More in Sports
The Mustangs officially have a spot in the ACC Championships in Charlotte.
Mustangs’ victory over Virginia sets road to ACC Championship
College Night at Trinity FC: A Review
College Night at Trinity FC: A Review
SMU volleyball claims another victory after defeating Florida State
SMU volleyball claims another victory after defeating Florida State
Mustang volleyball secures a victory at home against Miami
Mustang volleyball secures a victory at home against Miami
SMU pulled out another win in Ford Stadium against Boston College. The Mustangs and the Eagles previously faced off at the Fenway Bowl where the Mustangs fell short of the win.
SMU redeems Fenway Bowl heartbreak with victory over Boston College
After finding themselves at the top of the ACC standings, the Mustangs return to Ford Stadium for a matchup against Boston College.
The Mustangs look to topple Boston College on Saturday