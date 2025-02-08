Rick Hart to step down as SMU athletic director

On Friday morning, SMU’s athletic director, Rick Hart, announced he would step down from his position at the end of the academic year. A New Orleans radio show, 105.3 The Fan, first announced the news on Thursday night. Their statement was confirmed in a letter sent by Hart in an email to students, faculty and staff.

“It is with tremendous pride, heartfelt love, and yes, mixed emotions, that I share with you that I have made the decision that this academic year will be my last at SMU,” Hart wrote.

It’s been a heck of a ride! To the Mustangs – and to what’s on the horizon! #PonyUp pic.twitter.com/Jo3SkcnSbL — Rick Hart (@AD_RickHart) February 7, 2025

Hart became the athletic director for SMU in the summer of 2012. By the time he steps down, he will have served SMU for 13 years.

In a section of his letter to the SMU community, Hart said SMU President Gerald Turner wanted an athletics program just as rigorous as the university’s academics.

“When I interviewed for this job, President Turner shared that he wished for a nationally competitive athletics program on par with the quality of the university,” Hart said. “Mission accomplished!”

Some of Hart’s most recent achievements include SMU’s move to the Atlantic Coast Conference. Last semester, SMU achieved its highest-ever Learfield Sports Directors Cup finish, as well. This is a trophy given to the school with the most successful athletic year across all sports. SMU finished No. 18 in the country in 2024.

Hart also brought in Sonny Dykes as head football coach in 2018 and later hired Sam Erger to coach women’s volleyball. Erger thanked Hart on X for giving her and the volleyball team the tools to succeed.

Thank you @AD_RickHart. You took a chance on me and then gave me and the SMU volleyball program the tools to succeed. The culture of SMU Athletics is fun, ambitious, and team centered—- a direct reflection of great leadership. Success will follow you I have no doubt. https://t.co/DDKcNKNufx — Sam Erger (@SamFish9) February 7, 2025

“Thank you, Rick Hart,” Erger said.“You took a chance on me, and then gave me and the SMU volleyball program the tools to succeed.”

Under Erger’s leadership, the volleyball team appeared in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, winning the first round. In their 2024 season, the team beat seven ranked teams, finishing with a record of 25-8.

Andy Enfield and Rhett Lashlee, head coaches for men’s basketball and football respectively, also posted messages on X thanking Hart for his hard work.

Students had mixed emotions regarding Hart stepping away from SMU.

“I was surprised,” junior Charlie King said. “I thought he did a pretty good job.”

Even though King is satisfied with Hart’s accomplishments, he is excited about who will step into the position next.

“It will be interesting to see who they bring in,” he said. “Chris Del Conte would be cool.”

Chris Del Conte has been the athletic director at UT Austin since 2017. Even though SMU’s next university president, Jay Hartzell, hails from UT Austin, neither of the schools have publicly expressed interest in this change.

SMU junior Will Leathers said he is grateful for Hart’s impact on SMU sports.

“Rick Hart leaves SMU better than he found it and has helped change athletics here,” Leathers said. “Our entrance into the ACC has changed the student experience for everyone on the Hilltop for the better and is something we couldn’t have done without his help.”

President Turner shared in an email sent to SMU students, faculty and staff that President-elect Hartzell will now choose the university’s new athletic director at what Turner calls a critical time of change in the world of college sports. Hart’s announcement gives Hartzell roughly five months to find a replacement.