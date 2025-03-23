The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Categories:

Todd Milbourn, finance professor at Washington University, named as new dean of Cox School of Business

Katie Bergelin, Editor-in-Chief
March 23, 2025
Chloe Casdorph
The Cox School of Business receives Todd Milbourn of Washington University as their next dean.

In an email announcement sent to the SMU community on the morning of March 13, the university announced Todd Milbourn, a professor of finance at Washington University’s Olin Business School, as the 10th dean of the Cox Business School. Milbourn will officially step into the position on June 1.

President-elect Jay Hartzell provided input in this decision.

Throughout his 25-year tenure at the Olin Business School, Milbourn served in multiple leadership positions and helped increase the number of faculty members from 80 to 150. The university hopes Milbourn’s dedication to improving research, expanding academic programs and establishing four new research centers at Washington University will translate to his new position at SMU, especially after becoming an R1 university.

“Dr. Milbourn’s strong track record as faculty member, academic leader, educator, researcher and business collaborator—all from within a private R! University in a dynamic urban area—make him a natural fit to lead the Cox School of Business to the next level,” Elizabeth Loboa, SMU provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said in an email statement.

Prior current position as deputy dean of Washington University’s business school, Milbourn taught at the London Business School and the University of Chicago. His expertise lies in valuation, corporate finance, credit ratings and corporate governance. Private firms and the U.S. Department of Justice have consulted Milbourn as an expert.

“The Cox School of Business will be in good hands with Dr. Milbourn, who brings a strong dedication to advancing financial research and education and a tremendous energy for engaging the business community,” President R. Gerald Turner said. “His expertise and experience will help prepare our future business leaders for the dynamic challenges ahead.”

While Milbourn’s resume comes stacked with accolades, countless publications and experience in the business world, Zoey Hess, the student representative on the search committee for the new dean, said it was Milbourn’s desire to engage with students on a personal level that made him stand out in the search.

“Dean Milbourn’s charisma and people-centric approach truly set him apart,” Hess said. “Throughout the selection process, he demonstrated a genuine commitment to engaging with students on a personal level. I believe he will take the time to get to know SMU students individually, fostering meaningful one-on-one relationships that enhance the Cox experience.”

Milbourn earned his Ph.D. in finance in 1995 from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. He also received bachelor’s degrees in economics, finance and mathematics from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois in 1991. Milbourn also lettered in track and field while at Augustana.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Damon Evans, the current athletic director for the University of Maryland, will become SMU's athletic director starting on April 7. This comes after current SMU athletic director Rick Hart announced his resignation on Feb. 7.
Damon Evans, University of Maryland athletic director, to replace Rick Hart
Marina Henke, professor of international relations, and Stefano Recchia, the John G. Tower distinguished chair, discuss Europe and the war in Ukraine at the Annette Strauss Event at SMU in Dallas on March 6, 2025.
A democratic Ukraine poses a threat to Putin’s rule says Marina Henke
Gail Turner talks about what makes SMU special with Katie Bergelin at the Moms and Dads Club's annual Mother's Tea on March 8.
30 Fabulous Years: Gail Turner reflects on her experience as SMU’s leading lady
Board members of the Mustang Market hold up a sign about their event on Dallas Hall Lawn.
Mustang Market promotes student and local Dallas businesses at their Spring Market
A man creates a wave of color as he throws red powder towards a group of students. The powder is called gulal, and is used to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, according to CNN.
PHOTOS: South Asian Student Association celebrates Holi
SMU students and faculty gathered to listen to Dallas Interim Police Chief Micheal Igo
Dallas Interim Police Chief clarifies immigration policies during a conversation at SMU
About the Contributor
Katie Bergelin
Katie Bergelin, Editor-in-Chief
As the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily Campus, Katie oversees the content, production and planning of www.smudailycampus.com, The DC, the Pony Pod and social media content. She works with editors and reporters to make sure the SMU community is covered fairly, thoroughly and free of error. She previously served as The DC’s award-winning podcast producer. Katie is a senior majoring in journalism and history and minoring in English. Katie and The DC are always looking for writers excited to cover all kinds of campus news. You can email her at [email protected].  