Todd Milbourn, finance professor at Washington University, named as new dean of Cox School of Business

In an email announcement sent to the SMU community on the morning of March 13, the university announced Todd Milbourn, a professor of finance at Washington University’s Olin Business School, as the 10th dean of the Cox Business School. Milbourn will officially step into the position on June 1.

President-elect Jay Hartzell provided input in this decision.

Throughout his 25-year tenure at the Olin Business School, Milbourn served in multiple leadership positions and helped increase the number of faculty members from 80 to 150. The university hopes Milbourn’s dedication to improving research, expanding academic programs and establishing four new research centers at Washington University will translate to his new position at SMU, especially after becoming an R1 university.

“Dr. Milbourn’s strong track record as faculty member, academic leader, educator, researcher and business collaborator—all from within a private R! University in a dynamic urban area—make him a natural fit to lead the Cox School of Business to the next level,” Elizabeth Loboa, SMU provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said in an email statement.

Prior current position as deputy dean of Washington University’s business school, Milbourn taught at the London Business School and the University of Chicago. His expertise lies in valuation, corporate finance, credit ratings and corporate governance. Private firms and the U.S. Department of Justice have consulted Milbourn as an expert.

“The Cox School of Business will be in good hands with Dr. Milbourn, who brings a strong dedication to advancing financial research and education and a tremendous energy for engaging the business community,” President R. Gerald Turner said. “His expertise and experience will help prepare our future business leaders for the dynamic challenges ahead.”

While Milbourn’s resume comes stacked with accolades, countless publications and experience in the business world, Zoey Hess, the student representative on the search committee for the new dean, said it was Milbourn’s desire to engage with students on a personal level that made him stand out in the search.

“Dean Milbourn’s charisma and people-centric approach truly set him apart,” Hess said. “Throughout the selection process, he demonstrated a genuine commitment to engaging with students on a personal level. I believe he will take the time to get to know SMU students individually, fostering meaningful one-on-one relationships that enhance the Cox experience.”

Milbourn earned his Ph.D. in finance in 1995 from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. He also received bachelor’s degrees in economics, finance and mathematics from Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois in 1991. Milbourn also lettered in track and field while at Augustana.