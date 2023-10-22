Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus

The Daily Campus

The Daily Campus
Advertisement
Latest Stories
SMU cheerleaders lead the crowd at the 1975 Homecoming game against the University of Texas. Courtesy of SMU Libraries.
Community creates Homecoming
October 22, 2023
Cynthia Cynt Marshall at the 2023 Delta Gamma Lectureship in Values and Ethics.
Dallas Mavericks CEO visits SMU for Delta Gamma Lectureship
October 22, 2023
On October 18th, the George W. Bush Presidential Center set the stage for a discussion about the impact of artificial intelligence.
OPINION: Discussing AI: a threat or a triumph
October 22, 2023
Plantea Skin founder, Helena Oseguera, poses with her Rich Serum and Nourishing Serum before answering questions at the LXFLC summit.
Latinx Fashion Leadership Council hosts SMU alum, skincare founder Helena Oseguera
October 22, 2023
Q&A with veteran journalist Lisa Ling
Q&A with veteran journalist Lisa Ling
October 20, 2023
The new sorority joins campus as part of FSLs expansion efforts.
Alpha Delta Pi will join SMU sororities, university announces
October 19, 2023

OPINION: Discussing AI: a threat or a triumph

Katie Bergelin, Podcast Producer
October 22, 2023
On+October+18th%2C+the+George+W.+Bush+Presidential+Center+set+the+stage+for+a+discussion+about+the+impact+of+artificial+intelligence.
Katie Bergelin
On October 18th, the George W. Bush Presidential Center set the stage for a discussion about the impact of artificial intelligence.

I’m a child of the Internet age. The first iPhone was released in January 2007, not so long after my fourth birthday. Screens have provided education and entertainment for myself and my peers as we got older. Still, I wouldn’t call myself a technology expert.

Of course, I know how to help my not-so-technologically savvy grandparents with navigating their iPad’s display, but when it comes to understanding AI, I am helpless.

I sat down for the Engage NexPoint Lecture at the George W. Bush Presidential Center with Google locked and loaded. I was already prepping my thumbs to speedily type unknown words into the search engine to define the unknown technological vocabulary. Instead, I was met with engaging metaphors that helped me understand AI’s impact on our nation.

The most striking question of the night revolved around artificial general intelligence and the possibility that the human aspects of AI can be circumvented.

Shane Tews, a Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, remarked that the Internet reflects our society, and “terrible people will find ways to be more terrible people.” Human evil is carried out with technology like AI, which prompts much of Tews’ work, where she finds the right guardrails and puts them in place.

Garry Kasparov, a Russian pro-democracy leader and former world chess champion, has faith that humans will remain an integral part of artificial intelligence. He notes the importance of an end goal that humans give machines. Kasparov recalls his face-off against the IBM supercomputer, Deep Blue, in 1996 and 1997. He remarks that humans can learn from past experiences while machines need to start from scratch.

While the discussion at the Presidential Center revolved around democracy, I couldn’t help but think of other instances where human intelligence faces off against artificial intelligence.

My mind immediately flashes to writers and actors on the picket lines who strike against AI’s threat to their careers. There are also students like me who are cautioned against using AI as it stifles individual interpretations of literature, history, and countless other subjects.

These displays of human thought and creativity cannot be replicated by artificial intelligence, Kasparov says. There’s no use in using A.I. to recreate Casablanca or any other cult classic films, so don’t even try. It also shouldn’t be a way to solve societal ills, Kasparov continues.

Yet, both Kasparov and Tews believe in AI and its importance in our world. Tews likens it to the invention of automobiles because, without it, we would be confined to small villages. Of course, there are malfunctions and accidents that are bound to happen, but consider the more positive perspective, and artificial intelligence broadens world views and promotes inventiveness.
More to Discover
More in Campus Life
Q&A with veteran journalist Lisa Ling
Q&A with veteran journalist Lisa Ling
The new sorority joins campus as part of FSLs expansion efforts.
Alpha Delta Pi will join SMU sororities, university announces
The Tate Lecture ends early after audience members began shouting about the conflicts in Gaza.
Tate Lecture ends early after argument erupts over Israel-Hamas conflict
Th university moved down in rankings, but Provost Loboa says this is because of changes in the ranking system itself.
SMU drops in US News & World Report rankings
Remembering Honor Wallace
The award-winning journalist spoke in front of the SMU community last week.
The hour with Hinojosa
More in City
Experience all of the fall activities Dallas has to offer, like the Texas State Fair!
Things to do in the Dallas area this fall season
Morgan Draper, seen here holding a SAG-AFTRA sign, joined the picket line this past summer to show her support for the strikes.
SMU acting seniors support SAG-AFTRA’s battle to build a better Hollywood
Wasek faces 28 charges of invasive visual recording.
SMU law student arrested, accused of secretly recording people using bathroom, having sex
The Bush Center was evacuated Thursday because of a bomb threat received via email that afternoon.
Email sent to Bush Center was a bomb threat, UPPD says
The journalist spoke to a full crowd Tuesday.
Behind the byline: L.A. Times’ Kevin Merida on career, diversity and keeping journalism alive
SMUs Fondren Library will not hold events recognizing Banned Books Week.
Dallas Public Library recognizes Banned Book Week
More in Opinion
Existential crises in American politics seem to happen once every century.
OPINION: An “existential crisis” in American politics
Photo credit: Elizabeth Guevara
A totally biased Taylor Swift concert review
Author Viet Thanh Nguyen reads sections of his fiction to the SMU community in Bridwell Library on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Courtesy of Michelle Ried)
“The Sympathizer” by Viet Thanh Nguyen review: the politics of art and validating offense
Tik Tok logo on phone by Solen Feyissa is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/?ref=openverse.
Is China really going to hurt us through an app?
Tigers, Not Daughters book cover
The Fine Print: “Tigers, Not Daughters” Book Review
Smile Review
"Smile" Review

The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in