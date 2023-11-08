Men and Women’s Basketball season opener

Latest Stories
Both SMU teams beat their opponents by at least 19 points Monday night in Moody Coliseum.
Hannah O'Gara, Sports Editor
November 8, 2023
The opening night of this season of SMU men’s and women’s basketball kicked off with the women’s basketball taking on UC Riverside. The Mustangs pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Highlanders 25-9.

Guard Tiara Young contributed greatly in her 34 minutes on the floor with 20 points and three rebounds, helping SMU secure the 78-55 win.

Young is likely an up-and-coming star for the Mustangs, as she previously led Houston to go 10-5 in the American Conference, where they eventually fell to No. 3 East Carolina in the championship last season. Before dominating the American conference with Houston, Young played in 29 games during her freshman season at LSU.

Associate head coach Deneen Parker stands ready to advise the SMU women’s basketball team courtside. (Courtesy of SMU Athletics)

Forward Chantae Embry was essential to SMU’s win with 16 points and 12 rebounds in the night.

Embry put her seventh career double-double in the books and was named player of the game.

“I feel very dominant,” Embry told ESPN reporter Breanna Sorensen.

“I felt like I could get the last wind and I just felt really good out there, running up and down the court. I worked hard all off-season to do that and I’m just glad my work is finally showing.”

Mustang fans maintained their Moody Magic in time to welcome Men’s Basketball for their 7:30 tip-off.

Despite their 19-point win over Southwestern Assemblies of God, 82-63, guards Chuck Harris and Zhuric Phelps still spoke about the ample room for improvement as the season continues.

“We definitely have some things to improve, but it was a great first win in Moody,” Harris said.

Harris and Phelps were the Mustangs’ leading scorers for the men’s game, with a combined 40 points and six steals.

Junior guard Zhuric Phelps goes for a basket. (Courtesy of SMU Athletics)

Statistically, SMU men’s basketball played a strong defensive game with 46 rebounds, compared to SAGU’s 34, had 13 steals on the night, and capitalized 17 points off turnovers.

Still, the Mustangs felt as if their performance was lacking.

“Thirteen steals is great for us, but we just got to keep going, getting those steals, those deflections, but defensively, we have to get better,” Phelps said.

SMU Men’s Basketball will continue their season journey Wednesday, Nov. 8 against Western Illinois at 6 p.m. Women’s Basketball plays on Saturday, Nov. 11 against Alabama State at 2 p.m. Both games will be in Moody Coliseum.

