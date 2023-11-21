Latest Stories
Thurston speaks to students, alumni and Dallas residents at Novembers Tate Lecture.
Baratunde Thurston speaks about creating informative, moving content at Tate Lecture
November 21, 2023
Things to do on and around campus this Thanksgiving
November 20, 2023
Guard Zhuric Phelps shoots a deep two in Moody Coliseum. Phelps had 13 points on Tuesday.
A packed Moody wasn’t enough to bring down the Aggies
November 18, 2023
Volunteers set up 1,400 flags to represent the victims of the Oct. 7 attack.
The empty Shabbat table on Dallas Lawn
November 17, 2023
SMU falls 2-1 against No. 2 seed Charlotte in AAC Championship
November 15, 2023
SMU and UNT players line up on the turf at Ford Stadium in their Nov. 10 matchup.
Mean Green is no match for Mustangs
November 15, 2023

    Amara Asrawi, Arts & Life Editor
    November 21, 2023
    Amara Asrawi
    Thurston speaks to students, alumni and Dallas residents at November’s Tate Lecture.

    There is freedom in change and living with the truth, a multiplatform storyteller and producer said Nov. 14.

    Baratunde Thurston, host and creator of How to Citizen with Baratunde and the host of America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston, spoke at the Tate Lecture Series about inspiring change.

    Thurston said his mother’s guidance gave him the tools to make a difference. He started his podcast How to Citizen with Baratunde during COVID-19 to help others connect.

    “We take “citizen” to be a verb because It’s something that we do, not the status we have,” he said. “It’s an invitation to participate, not a boundary between each of us.”

    Thurston’s podcast focuses on four principles: showing up, understanding power, committing to the collective, and investing in relationships. He said investing in relationships is the most important principle.

    “To “citizen” is to invest in relationships with yourself, with others, and with the planet around you,” he said. “We need to invest in relationships because we cannot do this alone.”

    Thurston said he worked on his relationship with his mother, whom he idealized. After his mother passed, he learned that love went beyond deep appreciation.

    “To love is to know,” he said. “I want us to carry that into all kinds of relationships–interpersonal and collective.”

    His new definition of love motivated him to host America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston, where he visits other communities to understand their relationships. He has informed viewers about the oyster farmers in Maine, Native American communities and ranchers in Oregon, and the community in Elaine, Arkansas.

    “We have a lot of connectivity but not a lot of connections,” he said. “I wanted the opportunity to tell this story of this natural connection.”

    Thurston said it is not too late to change ourselves and the community around us.

    “We become the stories we tell ourselves,” he said. “[Don’t miss] out on a transformative opportunity.”

