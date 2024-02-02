Latest Stories
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Latest Stories
Dallas County residents excited to vote during the 2020 election.
Voter registration readline is approaching fast
February 2, 2024
Meighan Ashford and Chazz Inniss at Hughes-Trigg Student Center for a discussion about careers in fashion and social media.
Building a TikTok community through creativeness and consistency
February 2, 2024
Students gather with signs at a walkout on Dallas Hall lawn.
SMU students walk out with Palestine Solidarity Committee
February 1, 2024
Fizz is an anonymous app that only shows posts from users with the same university email.
Fizz falls flat
February 1, 2024
Football Hall of Fame member and former Dallas Cowboy Troy Aikman gives opening remarks at the Bush Center on SMUs campus before introducing host Ade Madkour.
Dallas named No. 1 Sports Business City
January 29, 2024
Brandon Kitchin explaining Dr. Kings address to SMU. Dallas, Wednesday January 24, 2024.
Real Talk: A Discussion of MLK's SMU Address
January 29, 2024

Voter registration readline is approaching fast

Brian Richardson, Contributor
February 2, 2024
Dallas County residents excited to vote during the 2020 election.
DC Staff
Dallas County residents excited to vote during the 2020 election.

The deadline to register to vote in the Texas primary election is Feb. 5, and the deadline for mail-in absentee voting is Feb. 23. 

On Tuesday, March 5, Texas voters will elect Republican and Democratic primary candidates for federal, state, and local offices, the Presidency, a U.S. Senator, U.S. Texas Representatives, and various judicial and state seats. Winners of these primary elections will become nominees for their respective parties and will run against one another in November’s general election.

How to register to vote

To register to vote in Dallas County, students should fill out this form, print it out, and mail it to the Dallas County Operations Facility at 1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, TX 75247. Additionally, students can go to this office during the week between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to fill out an application. 

Voters must be 18 by Election Day and must live where they are registered to vote. SMU students can register using their current address or their home address. 

How to register for absentee voting

In Texas, mail-in absentee voting is available for college students who live outside of their home county. This is also an option for out-of-state students from states like California or New York, according to their secretary of states’ websites.

The absentee voting application is available at Vote.org. Follow this link and fill out the attached form online. The form needs to be signed and mailed to the address on the cover page to apply. 

Where to vote in-person

In-person voting locations are scattered throughout Dallas. Early voting in the primaries begins Feb. 20 and goes until March 1, according to the Dallas County voting website. Polling locations are also open on March 5. The official election day voting locations are located on the Dallas County voting website at this link. Those locations will be available on Feb. 5. 

Polling locations are open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 20 through 23, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 24, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 25, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Feb. 26 through March 1. Polling locations are open on March 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
More to Discover
More in Politics
The DCs Katie Bergelin says politicians respect for the picket lines is important.
OPINION: Politicians, respect the picket lines
Protesters in favor of Israel and Palestine, respectively, stand waving their flags in the street.
A brief timeline of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
The Tate Lecture ends early after audience members began shouting about the conflicts in Gaza.
Tate Lecture ends early after argument erupts over Israel-Hamas conflict
Existential crises in American politics seem to happen once every century.
OPINION: An “existential crisis” in American politics
The Bush Center was evacuated Thursday because of a bomb threat received via email that afternoon.
Email sent to Bush Center was a bomb threat, UPPD says
Students gathered to hear from speakers about the state of American democracy last Tuesday.
Bright minds speak candidly about America at the Tate Lecture Series

The Daily Campus

The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in