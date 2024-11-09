The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Categories:

SMU students react to the presidential election results

Ellen Rogers, Graphic Design Editor
November 8, 2024
Gia Severino
Voter Ernesto Valles showed up to vote at Hughes Trigg wearing an American Flag hat on Election Day in Dallas on November 5, 2024.

Donald Trump is heading back to the White House. The presidential race was called in his favor early Wednesday morning, and Vice President Kamala Harris conceded that afternoon. An informal poll of 166 SMU students showed that the majority of campus supported Trump, but student reactions were mixed after he emerged victorious.

Senior Andrew Stricklin voted for Donald Trump and described himself as “ecstatic” on Wednesday morning.

“This is one of the first Republicans to win the popular vote in a while,” he said. Trump has not officially won the popular vote, but as of Thursday morning he leads Kamala Harris by about 4.6 million votes. Trump officially met the 270 electoral college votes at 5:34 a.m. Wednesday when the AP called Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes for Trump.

Harris voters were more subdued.

“I’ve had better days,” said senior marketing major Aspen Lee. Lee, a registered Democrat, voted for Harris by absentee ballot in her home state of California.

“It’s upsetting that people are not voting for her because she’s a woman and voting for someone who is literally a convicted felon and is an abuser,” Lee said.

This May, Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records to pay a porn actor hush money prior to the 2016 election. He is also the first former president to be convicted of a felony. In 2023, Trump was found liable in a civil trial for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in 1996.

Hughes-Trigg was an official voting location for Dallas County, an easy place for students, staff and professors to vote. Lines formed before the polls opened at 7 a.m. For students voting in Texas, other races included the highly anticipated race between Republican incumbent U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and Democrat Colin Allred.

Voters line up outside Hugges Trigg ballroom in anticipation of voting in the 2024 presidential election in Dallas on November 5, 2024. (Malia House)

Cruz won, which raised morale and excitement at the watch party. Local Republicans celebrated at the Dallas County GOP and American Jewish Conservatives’ election watch party Tuesday night at TK’s Comedy, a restaurant and comedy club in Addison. A Trump cutout provided a popular photo-op. Red MAGA hats, patriotic suits and sequins, and a healthy amount of cowboy hats peppered the crowd.

As votes continued to roll in on Tuesday night, Dallas County GOP Chairman Allen West predicted Trump’s win in front of the star-spangled crowd. After West spoke around 10:30, the crowd thinned. But many younger voters and those seated in V.I.P remained to toast Trump’s impending victory.

Meanwhile, at the Dallas County Democratic Party’s election watch party, the crowd at Lofty Spaces started off hopeful and remained that way late into the evening.

As it became clear that Republicans had gained control of the U.S. Senate, Texas State Senator Royce West of District 23 in Dallas predicted Kamala Harris would win after the Cruz victory was announced. Kardal Coleman, chair of the Dallas County Democrats, was also focused on state and local races, but there were not many victories for state democrats.

“My hope is we continue the organizing efforts that we have all year round because from here, we can only continue to do that work to make sure that we turn this state blue,” said Dallas County Democratic Vice Chair Jasmin Flores.

While Trump won Wednesday morning, neither party views the end of this election as the end of their work.

In her concession speech at Howard University on Wednesday, Harris urged the crowd to look forward.

“But hear me when I say…the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting,” she said.

West, on Tuesday night, told the crowd at TK’s that this election was not the end of the conservative effort.

“Enjoy tonight, enjoy tomorrow, but by Thursday, Friday, sharpen your swords up again because we’ll need you back on the battlefield,” West said.

Jeff Engel, SMU David Gergen Director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, said voters should expect a second Trump presidency to be tumultuous.

“I think they should be expecting more uncertainty and more change, and I might even go so far as to say chaos, and that’s not a criticism of President-elect Trump. That’s exactly what he has promised,” he said.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
An SMU student is seen wearing a Trump hat on election day in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 5, 2024
Through the eyes of red and blue; photos from the 2024 election
Voting as a woman of color is more than voting
Voting as a woman of color is more than voting
The votes are in: Majority of students polled back Trump despite concerns
The votes are in: Majority of students polled back Trump despite concerns
Out-of-state students are going the extra mile to vote
Out-of-state students are going the extra mile to vote
Douglas Bily, a retired Dallas resident, beats the crowds by voting early at University Park United Methodist Church.
Early voters don’t mind the lines to make their voices count
SMU students head to the polls
SMU students head to the polls
More in Politics
The Pony Exchange: Where Does America Go From Here?
The Pony Exchange: Where Does America Go From Here?
People not even watching the screens at Barley in Dallas, TX on Nov. 5, 2024.
Election night parties lose their spark on and around campus
The Pony Exchange: The Polls
The Pony Exchange: The Polls
The crowd cheers for Harris at the Democratic watch party in Dallas, TX on Nov. 5, 2024.
Democratic watch Party in Dallas sparks excitement as Harris hopes for victory
Republicans lively and positive at watch party in Dallas County
Republicans lively and positive at watch party in Dallas County
Members of The College Democrats watch the election on a screen in Armstrong commons.
Watch Parties for Election Night: Conservative and Democratic Perspectives
About the Contributor
Ellen Rogers
Ellen Rogers, Arts & Life + Layout Editor
As arts and life editor, Ellen covers the news and activities that take place on- and off-campus, i.e. movie and concert reviews, lifestyle stories, food reviews, including profiles, trend stories and other in-depth coverage. She also has a keen eye for design and assists with layout for the The DC, the once-a-semester publication of The Daily Campus.  She is studying abroad in Aix-en-Provence for the spring 2024 semester. You can reach her at [email protected].