Stellar Stangs topple Memphis 81-73

Brian Richardson, Contributor
February 5, 2024
Brian Richardson
Forward Chantae Embry gets fouled on a layup attempt

Chantae Embry reached a new career-high of 26 points when the SMU women’s basketball team defeated Memphis 81-73 on Saturday in Moody.

Junior forward Embry led the Mustangs in the team’s second-most-efficient game in SMU program history, making 62.5% of their shots. Contributing to this was guard Reagan Bradley’s 14 points and eight assists.

“I can dominate in the paint, and my teammates did a great job of finding me,” Embry said. “[Coach] did some great play calls for me.”

Embry continued. “I’m just so proud of myself that I put in the work to showcase it out there and then just honored that my teammates trust me enough to do what I can do out on the court.”

The crowd reacts to Embry’s buzzer-beater. (Brian Richardson)

Saturday also marked SMU’s celebration of the National Girls and Women in Sports day. SMU women’s university and club teams were in attendance for the celebration, along with some local youth teams.

 

 

SMU Head Coach Toyelle Wilson commented on the celebration and the state of women’s sports.

“Right now it’s all about girl power,” Coach Wilson said. “Nebraska volleyball had a sold-out crowd playing in a football stadium. Last year’s National Championship was better viewership than it’s ever been. And it’s so important for females to be seen in the sports atmosphere.”

Wilson also mentioned the younger generation of female athletes, and how the progress made in women’s sports could inspire them to do the impossible.

“I see them playing to be future role models and knowing they can do it,” the SMU head coach said. “I’m the first female black head coach of any sport here at SMU. That’s important for people that know that they can do things that have never been done.”

SMU guard Reagan Bradley shoots a 3-point shot against the Memphis defense (Brian Richardson)

Though this game was a good performance by the Mustangs, Coach Wilson mentioned in the press conference that the team could improve in some areas including defensive rebounding. But “a coach is never satisfied,” Wilson reiterated.

The game was topped off by Embry’s buzzer-beating 3-point shot at the end of the 3rd quarter. This, along with the team’s continued growth, is preparing them for a strong ending to the basketball season and a strong start to the March conference tournament.

“February is when teams need to peak,” Embry said. “We’re just trusting the process. I know we’ve had a lot of adversity that’s hit this year, but we’re just trusting the process and trusting what God has for us.”

Women’s basketball is off next week, but will play North Texas on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.
