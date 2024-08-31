The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

SMU Mustangs push through to win against Nevada in first game of the season

Anthony Rosado, Staff Writer
August 31, 2024
Mark Reese
Preston Stone made his debut as starting quarterback at Ford Stadium in 2023. He is now a Junior.

The SMU Mustangs started their season by beating Nevada 29- 23. This win showcased the team’s determination to be recognized on the ACC level for college football and continued their 11-3 record from the 2023 season.

“I think they feel like we can be a good team,” Lashee said after Tuesday’s practice. “We’ve got to go prove that we can consistently do it for four quarters.”

The beginning seemed to be a struggle for SMU, who picked up 11 penalties just in the first quarter. Coach Lashlee was not too thrilled with the start of the game.

“There was never any rhythm,” Lashlee said. “We do something; we go one step forward, two steps back.”
Preston Stone, SMU’s starting quarterback, was the right person for the job. The coach plans on playing both QBs, Kevin Jennings and Stone.

“We followed our plan going to the game,” said coach Lashlee. “Preston was going to start go the first two drives; Kevin knew he was going to play the third and fourth series, so that was how we went into the game.”

Stone, who started in 12 games for the 2023 season, threw 3,197 yards passing, giving him the 26th-ranked spot in the NCAA and the fourth-most in the ACC.

Coach Rhett Lashlee trusts Stone to be the starting QB for the Nevada game. He clarified that Stone earned his chance at camp to be the starter for the game against Nevada.

Preston and the team look forward to winning their first at-home game against their next opponents the Houston Christian Huskies on August 31.

