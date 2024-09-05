The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

UPDATE: Umphrey Lee remains closed until September 14

SMU is relocating classes from the building throughout campus.
Katie Bergelin, Katie Fay, Sydney Strollo, and Grace Bair
September 4, 2024
Charlotte Fargis
Crews cart generators into Umphrey Lee.

Sept. 6, 2024, 8:07 p.m. UPDATE.

Umphrey Lee will remain closed through Saturday September 14 as the facilities team works hard to repair the damage done to the buildings electrical, HVAC, fire sprinkler, and plumbing systems as stated in an email from the Office of Facilities Planning and Management.

Professor David Sedman said that a generator is ready to be used when appropriate but confirmed that Umphrey Lee will not open for classes next week.

“It indeed will be closed,” said Professor Sedman in a text message. 

If a student or faculty member absolutely needs to access the building they can call SMU Police Dispatch for assistance at 214-768-3388. 

Students can check their emails for a link to see where classes have been relocated, or they can click here

Sept. 4, 2024, 11:30 p.m. UPDATE.

While classes will possibly be rescheduled on Friday, Associate Professor of Film and Media Arts David Sedman said a final decision has not been made yet. 

“Friday is kind of still in the air, but you know that Friday afternoon classes have already been relocated because of the BYU football game,” said Professor Sedman. 

Fortunately, the flood did not impact an area necessary for students. While the dining hall and the area under the kitchen have been impacted, Professor Sedman remains hopeful that the building will soon recover. 

“They may have to get rid of quite a bit of food if they don’t get the fridges back on in a certain amount of time,” said Professor Sedman. 

Another reason Professor Sedman remains hopeful about the building being restored quickly is that the water is clean rather than sewage.

“I think the building’s going to be absolutely fine,” said Professor Sedman. “This is clean water.”

If a student or faculty member absolutely needs to access the building they can call SMU Police Dispatch for assistance at 214-768-3388. 

Students can check their emails for a link to see where classes have been relocated, or they can click here

This is a breaking news story. The Daily Campus will update this article as more information becomes available.

Umphrey Lee remains closed following a mainline break this morning which caused flooding in the building. Students were evacuated in the morning as facility managers closed the building to begin to mitigate flooding and possible damages. Classes have been relocated to other buildings across campus for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Journalism professor Annette Nevins evacuated with her students just as her class was expected to start.

“Students were just arriving for class when workers came in and told us to leave quickly,” Nevins said. “They said they had to turn off the electricity to the building as a precaution.”

The rainy weather outside persisted as faculty and students waited for information about what caused the flooding and how classes would continue. Journalism student Milly Stephenson was upset at the lack of information, especially as everything seemed normal from outside the building.

Screenshot 2024-09-04 at 2.24.13 PM
Chloe Casdorph
Bright orange cones block an entrance to Umphrey Lee after the building closed due to flooding

“It’s kind of frustrating as a student to have gotten up and walked to class in the rain, and then have everything be canceled,” Stephenson said. “I think I’m more frustrated on the end of the professors because I know Professor Arterbery said she wasn’t getting any information from the school about where to go, what to do, or where to relocate.”

Though Umphrey Lee remains closed, classes have been relocated to other buildings across campus. Professor Cal Jillson who teaches a class in Umphrey Lee at 11:00 am said the relocation to a classroom in Heyer Hall was smooth.

“I was surprised the university was able to switch the classes to different rooms so quickly, in under an hour, so the class went smoothly,” Jillson said.

Students are encouraged to check smu.edu/aware for the latest information on the closure and class relocation. 

 

