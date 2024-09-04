Umphrey Lee flooding shuts down building, classes relocated

Umphrey Lee remains closed following a mainline break this morning which caused flooding in the building. Students were evacuated in the morning as facility managers closed the building to begin to mitigate flooding and possible damages. Classes have been relocated to other buildings across campus for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Journalism professor Annette Nevins evacuated with her students just as her class was expected to start.

“Students were just arriving for class when workers came in and told us to leave quickly,” Nevins said. “They said they had to turn off the electricity to the building as a precaution.”

The rainy weather outside persisted as faculty and students waited for information about what caused the flooding and how classes would continue. Journalism student Milly Stephenson was upset at the lack of information, especially as everything seemed normal from outside the building.

“It’s kind of frustrating as a student to have gotten up and walked to class in the rain, and then have everything be canceled,” Stephenson said. “I think I’m more frustrated on the end of the professors because I know Professor Arterbery said she wasn’t getting any information from the school about where to go, what to do, or where to relocate.”

Though Umphrey Lee remains closed, classes have been relocated to other buildings across campus. Professor Cal Jillson who teaches a class in Umphrey Lee at 11:00 am said the relocation to a classroom in Heyer Hall was smooth.

“I was surprised the university was able to switch the classes to different rooms so quickly, in under an hour, so the class went smoothly,” Jillson said.

Students are encouraged to check smu.edu/aware for the latest information on the closure and class relocation.