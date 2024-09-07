SMU fails to secure a win against BYU

SMU lost 18-15 in the third game of the season last night against Big-12 conference opposition BYU.

Everyone’s attention was on SMU, who started the season off strong beating HCU 59-7 last Saturday in its first home opener game.

While no touchdowns were made, SMU was a close competitor to BYU throughout the game. SMU’s placekicker, Collin Rogers, consistently helped the team by scoring a 53-yard field goal in the first quarter, another in the middle of the second quarter, and another 38-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter to give them the lead 9-7.

Despite BYU’s tough defensive line, QB Kevin Jennings placed the team in the correct positions for the field goal range. At the end of the first half, BYU kicker Will Ferrin failed to secure the lead, missing the 55-yard field goal attempt.

At the end of the third quarter, BYU’s offense picked up, leaving SMU struggling to stop Jake Retzlaff with a pass to tight end, Mata’ava Ta’ase, who picked up 26 yards and a first down at the 17-yard line. RB Enoch Nawahine rushed 9 yards to get BYU’s second touchdown, making the score 12-13, and a successful pass attempt to Keanu Hill securing another two points.

SMU’s Collin Rogers’ 45-yard field goal tied the game with BYU 15-15, keeping the Mustangs neck and neck. Rogers’ kick broke the record for most field goals made in a single game. His fifth successful kick also tied the record for the most field goals made by a kicker in SMU history.

However, BYU pushed the ball enough for Will Ferrin to have a successful 26-yard field goal with only two minutes left in the game, putting the final score at 18-15.

Coach Lashlee addressed the media after the game, expressing his frustration about plays falling short and the struggle for a touchdown.

“I just didn’t do a good enough job at adjusting,” Lashlee said. “We didn’t finish the drive.”

Even with this loss, Lashlee looks forward to routing out the team’s weaknesses before the next game against TCU.

“But we’re going to evaluate everything, like we do anytime we lose a game,” Lashlee said. “We’re going to see what we can do better with this team on all three phases, and we’re going to try to get prepared to go win a game in two weeks.”

Dean Ralsky contributed to this story