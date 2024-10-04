The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
The Independent Voice of Southern Methodist University Since 1915

The Daily Campus
Categories:

Push to register SMU students to vote as deadline nears

Elle Stewart, Contributor
October 3, 2024
pexels
Copyright free stock image

SMU volunteers reported that weeks of tabling paid off as 140 students have registered to vote.

Students have little time left to register in Texas, the deadline to register only a few days away on Monday, Oct. 7.

“At the Maguire Ethics Center, we’re passionate about helping SMU students make their voices heard,” said Rylee Bailey, program coordinator for the Cary M. Maguire Center for Ethics and Public Responsibility. “Our voter engagement and registration efforts are all about making it easier for students to take part in the democratic process because we believe that being an engaged citizen is a key part of our collective public responsibility.”

Registering to vote in Texas can only be done in person or by mail, so voter registration volunteers have worked diligently to provide accessible locations to ensure as many students as possible are prepared to vote.

Registration drives have been held at the Hughes Trigg Student Center, Fondren Library and tabled at various events.

“We’re continuing to find creative ways to spread the word,” Bailey said.

Registration volunteers were at a Faculty in Residence (FiR) event at Crum Commons chatting with students about civic engagement. They have also been handing out bundles of voter information cards to various campus offices and distributing them at other events.

At a registration table in Hughes Trigg, Anne Besser, a deputy voter registrar for Dallas County, registered students to vote. She explained that she had to go through special training to become certified for this role, reflecting the responsibility involved to ensure the integrity of the process.

During one of her shifts, Besser and her team registered 30 students in just two hours.

“The process to register to vote is simple using the SMU resources,” said Charlotte Esping, a senior at SMU.

“Having this opportunity to register to vote in between my classes was so easy. “The whole process took five minutes and now I’m all set.”

In addition to tabling events, students who want to register to vote may stop by the office for the Maguire Center for Ethics in McFarlin Auditorium.

On election day, a polling site will be available on campus in the downstairs ballroom of Hughes Trigg, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., to help students with any last minute voter registration needs.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus Life
Tate Lecture speaker, Jane Goodall, sits down with The Daily Campus' Ellen Rogers in the green room of Hughes Trigg Student Center in Dallas, TX on Oct. 2, 2024.
A tale of two Janes
Tour guide, Don Pinkard, sharing history in front of a statue at Freedman’s Cemetery.
South Dallas Black history bus tour: Hidden History DFW
The SMU debate club hosts the vice presidential debate watch party in McCord auditorium in Dallas Hall, Texas, on October 1, 2024.
VP Debate: Drop in interest, nationally and at SMU
Hispanic Heritage Events at SMU
Hispanic Heritage Events at SMU
SMU's Real Talk talks Project 2025
SMU's Real Talk talks Project 2025
Sclafani's New York Bagels & Sandwiches has a new location inside of the newly renovated Cox School of Business.
Sclafani's Bagels expands to SMU's new Cox building
More in News
A Super Duper Cookie Company with a cause
A Super Duper Cookie Company with a cause
Heather Dinich (left), Nick Saban (center) and Charlie Baker (right) engaged in conversation . Dallas, September 17, 2024. (Photo/Mikaila Neverson).
The Cotton Bowl Classic discusses the future of College Football
The Horned Frogs fell to the Mustangs on Saturday. The Iron Skillet returns to Dallas after two years of it being in Fort Worth.
The Iron Skillet returns to Dallas in a record-breaking rivalry game
SMU students making mosaic coasters with SMU's Classical Studies Club. Other activities included bracelet making, typewriter poetry, and a gallery-wide puzzle.
The Floor is Lava at the Meadow Museum’s Annual ArtafterDARK
Joan Gosnell in the Degolyer Library, Feb.14, 2024.
Beloved SMU archivist Joan Gosnell dies
SMU’s College Democrats host a watch party for the presidential debate.
SMU community reacts to first presidential debate
More in Politics
Reverend Cecil Williams was best known as the radically inclusive pastor of Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco.
Cecil Williams, pastor and civil rights activist, dies at 94
Parachutes line Dallas Hall Lawn, representing the lives lost in Uvalde.
Uvalde mothers honor the legacy of their children through activism
Speaker Ryan explains what's at stake in the upcoming election.
The DC's editor-in-chief Ellis Rold sits down with Paul Ryan
Students encouraged to get out and vote today
Students encouraged to get out and vote today
Dallas County residents excited to vote during the 2020 election.
Voter registration deadline is approaching fast
The DC's Katie Bergelin says politicians respect for the picket lines is important.
OPINION: Politicians, respect the picket lines