Pumpkin pandemonium hits the SMU campus at ‘It’s The Great Crumpkin, Y’all’ event

Syra Castillo, Contributor
October 22, 2024
Tyler Primeaux
People mingle in front of the inflatable pumpkin at the 2024 Crumpkin event. Dallas, TX, SMU, October 18, 2024.

Pumpkins, live music, coffee, barbecue, black-and-white films, and chilly wind returned to campus this past Thursday, Oct. 17, for “It’s the Great Crumpkin, Y’all” hosted by Crum Commons.

This year, the annual event’s theme was carefully picked by the Crum Commons council. Their choice? A black-and-white Western.

The theme fit perfectly with the black-and-white films and the Western wear that every Crum council member wore.

Sana Shahid, president of Crum Commons, spoke on the diligent preparation of the event.

A ghost decoration by the photobooth at the 2024 Crumpkin event. Dallas, TX, SMU, October 18, 2024. (Tyler Primeaux)

“We’ve been preparing since June. We’ve been going behind the scenes, planning the vendors and stuff for many months ahead of time,” she said. “It’s been a long process, but it’s been really fun.”

Crum Commons’ preparation for their signature event was not left unnoticed. Many students, upon their arrival, stared in awe at the larger-than-life inflatable pumpkin that encompassed one corner of the Crum building. The pumpkin’s carved-out smile welcomed the SMU students.

Anekah Kelley, a junior and third-time attendee of the event, noticed how the theme was very Texan.

“I think it is also a fun Dallas theme, especially for students who are out of state to get used to Texas,” she said enthusiastically.

There was a wide variety of performers to choose from this year. Crum Commons hosted seven SMU student performance groups. The Bibbles, Southern Gentlemen, Eden Engle, Belle Tones, Mustang Mavs, Thrones, and OZ performed on an elevated stage decorated with a wooden fence, hay, orange leaves, and pumpkins.

Junior Ashley Jones immediately noticed the theme and performers.

“It’s very easy to dress up for it and it’s cute, and I think all the performers really match to the theme, so that’s fun!” she said.

SMU students watch student films submitted to the 2024 Great Crumpkin Event. Dallas, TX, SMU, October 18, 2024. (Tyler Primeaux)

Every year, Crum Commons hosts a film contest where SMU students can submit their films. With five different entries, one from a Crum RA titled, “Jack and the Mysterious Tale of the Continual Identity Crisis,” the stakes were high. At the end of the night, Tyler Primeaux’s “The Duel” was victorious. This marks Primeaux’s second win.

With live music playing in the background, and activities to participate in, like pumpkin painting and Corn in the Hole, Crumpkin has something for everyone including free Crumpkin t-shirts that were given to every attendee.

All that was necessary to secure the t-shirt was to show a glow-in-the-dark bracelet that was given to each student at the check-in table. The shirt was an additional plus for many students.

“I was excited to get the shirt this year because I didn’t get one last year,” said sophomore Caroline Walker.

“It’s the Great Crumpkin, Y’all” was a perfect fit for a cool October night. As students walked onto the Crum lawn, the signature event proved to be a spooky hit once again.

