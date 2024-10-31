Early voters don’t mind the lines to make their voices count

Young first-time voters are taking advantage of early voting this week to cast their ballots in a historically contentious race for the White House. Ella Floyd, 18, and her father marked the momentous occasion by voting with her family at nearby University Park United Methodist Church.

“I think it was just the fact that it is my daughter’s first-time voting,” said Ryan Bell, a resident of Highland Park. “So, we wanted to do it all together.”

His daughter said she was glad she got to share in the experience at the voting center on Caruth Boulevard in Dallas.

“It was fun,” she said. “It’s like, I get to be a part of our country now.”

Early voting ends at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, two hours longer than usual after Dallas County officials extended the hours to handle higher turnouts.

As of Thursday, with one day left of early voting, 531,870 in-person and mail-in votes, or 36.25 percent of registered voters, were cast during early voting in Dallas County, according to the Texas Secretary of State Office.

SMU students registered in Dallas County can vote on campus on Election Day Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hughes Trigg Student Center.

SMU student Grayson Rosal didn’t seem to mind the wait as a steady stream of early voters wound through the nearby voting center at Northway Christian Church on Northwest Highway.

“I thought the process was really easy,” Rosal said. “If you can vote, go vote.”

Early voting has been going smoothly at the Northway Church location, Election Judge Rowell said.

“Turnout has been similar to previous years, but it is always particularly busy at this location,” Lubbers said.

There were little to no complications when it came to operating the machinery, said Rose Bily, 81, who decided to stop by the University Park church location in the evening with her husband.

“It was very very easy, the line was long but certainly not unbearable,” she said “They give good instructions once inside and it’s not a problem whatsoever.”

The machines are very easy especially for people who’ve operated them before, said Douglas Bily, 84. Bily doesn’t want to risk even longer lines or even changes in weather come Nov 5.

“I really think there will be a huge turnout so I’m hoping to beat the crowd,” he said.

Lines at the polls are not the only thing worrying voters, though. A tight race between incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Colin Allred is also commanding the attention on the ballots. Immigration reform is driving voters like Susan Vick, a resident of Highland Park.

“They need to shut the border and make sure that our citizens are safe,” she said. “We voted early because we want to go on some trips.”

Reproductive rights and the economy are also taking center stage in this election, as well as the overall direction of this country.

“Everything is an issue,” said Jade Falls, 35, accompanied by her daughter as they made their way toward the front of the building at the voting center at Northway Church.

“Women’s rights issues in particular and healthcare in Texas are huge issues,” she said.

Lauren Harner, 35, said she makes it a priority to vote early to advocate for her children’s future.

“I have kids now who I want to grow up with in the future that I had growing up,” she said. “So there’s a lot of important issues, specifically in Dallas, that will help us just live prosperously.”

It is imperative that everyone votes, especially young people, said Marilyn Bishop, who came to the voting center at University Park United Methodist Church to vote early with her husband.

“This election is so important,” she said. “It will make the difference whether we live in democracy or autocracy.”

Whatever the results may be, Scott Graham, a resident of Highland Park who voted early at the church, said he hopes it will be uplifting.

“I hope to see change in the country,” he said. “And a more positive attitude.”

Students in Professor Annette Nevins News Reporting class contributed to this report.