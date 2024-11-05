Voting as a woman of color is more than voting

The 2024 election has many people on edge, especially people of color in America. The Republican nominee, Donald Trump, held a rally Sunday with heavy racial undertones. The rally is catching a lot of backlash and has continued conversations regarding what another four years of a Trump presidency would look like.

Harris’ campaign is promising a lot for communities of color, specifically Black men, but many have asked why she has not enacted policies as vice president for the past four years, sparking doubts and unmoving undecided voters regarding what she will achieve in her presidency.

For many voters of color, this election’s implications will affect a great amount of their lives and well being, especially women.

Historically, former President Trump has received negative reactions for comments he’s made about women and people of color, which has caused a lot of frustration and has raised concern amongst women of color. Harris, too, has been questioned regarding her ability to connect with voters of color.

Historically, women of color have sided with the democratic ticket, with 91% of Black women voting for President Biden in 2020.

SMU student, Melanie Jackson, said her first-hand experience watching Black women rally people together, to engage the political sphere, was inspiring and empowering.

“I remember seeing my mom on these late night phone calls with other women planning how they’re going to rally for Kamala. The collective excitement over the election and having all these black women gather together to rally votes is inspiring,” Jackson said. “Sixty years ago, we weren’t able to vote, so for me to easily vote from Denmark is crazy. As a Black woman, it’s important to vote because there’s a possibility that someone who looks like me can be president.”

In past elections, women of color made up a strong electorate, rising 59% since 2000. They mobilize others’ involvement in past elections, and possess wells of experience and wisdom that deeply influence their voting decisions.

SMU students, like most women, have concerns about this year’s election. With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris holding the Democratic and Republican tickets, some are hesitant to back the candidates and others are firm in their vote.

Harris, though questioned about her ethnicity, would be the first Black and Asian, female president in America’s history. Former SMU student, Aksanti Riba-Riba, a student with roots in the Congo, explained the importance of voting and why she believes Harris is the right choice.

“I overheard somewhere that when you’re in a situation where you don’t like both candidates, consider who do you feel safest organizing under. That’s why I voted for Kamala Harris. She encourages the Democratic process. That’s why I’m not undecided. Under Trump, I don’t think we’ll be heard at all,” Riba-Riba said. “It’s important to vote because while our system is not a perfect democracy, we still have a process that counts our votes. Coming from a Congolese family, their votes don’t matter as much in the Congo. The most important thing to me is local elections. Local elections matter.”

Some students have hesitancies about both the democratic and republican parties going into the 2024 election and have said there are road blocks keeping them from siding with a specific candidate.

“I’ve noticed this year there’s a lot of violence against election workers and hate speech on both sides. There needs to be more listening rather than yelling,” SMU student Taylor Good said. “I mean, it’s exciting that we potentially have our first Black, female president, but I’ve also noticed misinformation exchanged on both sides.

For some women, matters of policy and faith are of concern to them. Zoe Manning, a junior and student from Louisiana, said she heard sentiments from both sides of the aisle that are discouraging to her.

“I’ve heard some things on both parties regarding religious views that concern me because we claim to be one nation under God and it seems to be very far from him right now. I don’t think either party is representing the Lord in a manner that they should and it feels like these parties are trying to profit from the Lord,” Manning said. “Also, just as a woman, I want my rights protected.”

SMU junior Camilla Trevino, like a lot of women, feels that her future rights are at stake with the looming election.

“I am honestly really scared because when Roe v. Wade was overturned, I thought about my sister, who was having a hard time getting pregnant, and she went through IVF,” Trevino said.“As someone who does want kids someday, I don’t want anything bad happening to me.”

The amount of coverage this election has received is unprecedented, which Pew Research cited the majority of Americans following election coverage closely this year. Trevino, believes that among her generation what is seen online becomes what is believed, which makes her nervous about the election.

“I’ve never seen so much press coverage surrounding an election like this. I feel like with my generation, a lot of us on social media see it almost constantly and I feel like it influences a lot of people to vote, but at the last minute they pull back” Trevino said. “It’s important to vote for who you want to vote for. Be open and honest and analyze everything that’s actually going on. Don’t go listening to one news source, but be open and hear what others have to say.